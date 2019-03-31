MARGATE — Ed Hurst has lived in Margate for 44 years and finds the city friendly and easy to move around.
Hurst has lived an active life and began his broadcasting career at the age of 16-years-old. He quickly found his passion and became one of the legendary broadcasters in South Jersey and Philadelphia area.
His happy place in his home is his den, which surrounds him with memorabilia and photos from the places he's been and the people he has met. Hurst has several photos on his walls of famous celebrities like Frank Sinatra in 1954.
"I told Frank when he made his come back that he would make it big and that he was going to stay big." said Hurst.
He still stays in contact with some of his peers and friends he has made over the years. One of them being, Tony Bennett, whom Hurst first aired with years ago. Bennett makes it a point to visit Hurst any time he's in town.
A few of the stations Hurst ended up working at throughout his career was WFPG a local broadcasting station, WIOD located in Miami, Florida and WPEN in Philadelphia. Hurst recently retired from his broadcasting career as a result of some health complications.
"I miss it. Every year I was in show business, I loved it. It was only a year-and-a-half ago that I was taping a radio show." Hurst said.
Hurst was diagnosed with Spinal Stenosis, which has limited his ability to walk and move far. However, Hurst is never far from his radio.
Hurst has several photos of his late wife, Sara Jane, who was the first female producer in Philadelphia. He also has photos of famous stars like, Florence Henderson, Steve Laurence, Tony Bennett, and many more.
"The advances (in broadcasting) is unbelievable," Hurst says. "We didn't have most of the technology back in our day. We had turn tables."
Hurst now spends the rest of his days relaxing in his quiet den and listening to Sirius XM on his radio, recalling his successful career.
