If owning a virtually new condo near the beach is something you might have assumed was out of reach for anyone who’s not in an upper income bracket, there’s a property in Ventnor Heights that will make you reconsider that assumption.
Actually, the property consists of not one, but two highly affordable three-bedroom, two-bath units, both of them in a newly renovated duplex located at 5905 Calvert Ave., just over the Dorset Avenue bridge, and within easy walking (or cycling) distance of many of the shops and restaurants of Ventnor Avenue, as well as the beach and boardwalk.
The asking price of the upper-floor unit is a modest $314,900, while the one on the first floor is now available for just $267,900—both highly competitive prices for condos in this trendy downbeach community, let alone ones that have been reconditioned literally from top to bottom. Each of these condos comes equipped with a complement of brand-new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, including a full-size washer and dryer and new hot-water heater, is centrally air conditioned and includes an outdoor sitting areas (a fiberglass deck on the upper floor and a raised front porch on the lower one), with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway Inside Thorofare (which is also visible from the interior of both units).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.