Does having a place to relax in the sunshine amid scenic surroundings while being caressed by a gentle breeze off the water, but without ever having to leave home, sound like your idea of an idyllic lifestyle just now? Then the uniquely designed and strategically situated property currently on the market for $1,495,000 at 2930 Sunset Ave. in Longport may be just the indoor-outdoor haven you’ve been looking for.
Perhaps the most striking feature of this five-bedroom, 4½-bath property is one heck of a deck — an 800-square-foot fiberglass platform off the second floor that’s a lot like a yacht in the sweeping view it provides of the bay just across the street. The second may be its extended, traditional front porch that could have come straight out of a Victorian-era setting, which overlooks a beautifully landscaped approach and a lush, green lawn. And that’s not to mention a semi-private, off-to-the-side extension of the main deck and another, smaller deck at the rear of the ground floor that’s accessible from the living area.
The sense of serenity this home imparts is also a result of its being a corner property located on a rather unusual triangular-shaped block that contains only one other house.
“You really do feel like you have your own little private island here,” is how one of the current owners characterizes it. “You can go to the beach during the day and in the evening eat out on the deck, enjoy the tranquility of the bay and watch the sunsets, which can be really quite amazing.”
Equally generous, as well as genuinely intriguing, is the interior design, which she describes as “very spread out and roomy with an extremely wide floor plan” of the type that was popular when it was first built several decades ago, but which underwent a complete makeover by an architect five years ago. And since the owners have only used it as a summer retreat, “everything’s still in great shape,” she adds.
In addition to a colossal living/dining room with a built-in gas fireplace and adjoining eat-in kitchen that’s equipped with a full range of stainless steel appliances, a Marvel ice maker and mini-fridge and a granite-topped center island breakfast nook, the downstairs includes a sizable den and a bedroom suite complete with its own full bath. That last feature is one that “made it possible for our parents to visit without having to climb the stairs,” the co-owner notes.
Another key convenience of this luxury home is a two-car attached garage, complete with a storage attic and oversized refrigerator that can serve as an extra repository for perishable groceries. There’s also ample room both in front of the garage and on the circular driveway to accommodate another four or five vehicles
Among the additional amenities that come with this house are a new GE washer and drier, outdoor lighting, sprinkler and alarm systems, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting and plenty of closet space (including a walk-in closet and two linen closets), as well as the deck furniture used by the current owners.
To schedule a tour of this extraordinarily roomy, revitalizing and relaxing residence, the listing agent to contact is Jerome DiPentino of Long & Foster Real Estate, at 609-432-5588 or jeromed@lnf.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.