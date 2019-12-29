If you’re the handyman type whose favorite show is “This Old House” and a fixer-upper you can spend your spare time repairing would be your cup of tea by the sea, you’re unlikely to be a potential buyer for the newly built five-bedroom, four-and-and-a-half bath home now being offered at 24 N. Fredericksburg Ave. in Margate.
But if what you’re looking for is a standard of perfection that’s designed to practically guarantee you hassle-free living at the shore for the foreseeable future, this magnificent new residence is one that should definitely be tops on your “must-see” list.
That’s because its builder, Matthew Ruzzo, is a self-admitted perfectionist who’s made a point of supervising all facets of its construction on a daily basis, inspecting every last detail to correct any potential problems before they can occur, and who has spared no expense in using the very best materials available.
“When I construct a house like this, I overkill everything,” is how Ruzzo, the owner of Superior Homes Contractors, puts it. From blowing the floors to sanding down the seam (to ensure there’s no “hump” left) to caulking down all the sills to keep out any hint of a draft, the result is what he calls “a totally well-built house” devoid of any and all of the hidden flaws that have sometimes been known to plague purchasers of new homes. “Everything in this house has gone where it’s supposed to go,” he says, so, to cite just one example, no toilets have been installed in the vicinity of major beams.
While such features might not be noticeable to the everyday observer, the picture of architectural and aesthetic perfection this house presents is one that’s bound to immediately resonate with many prospective buyers, from its artful blend of contemporary and traditional design elements and custom stone work to its welcoming front porch with custom supporting columns and mahogany ceiling, inviting upstairs deck and magnificently landscaped front yard.
There’s also a rear yard and deck that offer occupants complete privacy, a commodity hard to come by in seaside communities where land is at a premium, as well as a garage and long driveway large enough to accommodate several vehicles, and a large walk-in basement with concrete flooring that can be utilized for all kinds of storage.
The interior design is both exquisite and highly functional, with a flowing, open floor plan that’s roomy enough to accommodate some serious entertaining, complete with a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Four of the home’s five sizable bedrooms have attached tiled baths, with a cathedral ceiling and huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Interior amenities include a charming gas-log fireplace, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting and lovely crown molding, and washers and driers on both the first and second floors, a major convenience for overnight guests.
It’s also a mere two blocks from the beach, as well as an easy walk to some of Margate’s trendy restaurants, a corner bakery and the popular water Dog Smoke House.
If all that sounds as though it might just be your new downbeach dream house, you can contact listing agent Brian Hiltner at the BHHS Fox and Roach agency at 609-487-7234, or email him at hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com for a private showing.
