Jenna Kisby, of Absecon the owner and chef of the gluten-free Kizbee’s Kitchen in Egg Harbor City. She said her “Happy Places” are her front porch and her bathroom Friday Aug 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jenna Kisby achieves the work-life balance she needs by spending time on the front porch of her Absecon home. ‘Something I never knew I wanted or needed, my front porch has quickly become my favorite place in my home,’ she says.
Jenna Kisby achieves the work-life balance she needs by spending time on the front porch of her Absecon home. ‘Something I never knew I wanted or needed, my front porch has quickly become my favorite place in my home,’ she says.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ABSECON — Since Jenna Kisby started her gluten-free baking company, Kizbee’s Kitchen, five years ago in Egg Harbor City, she has learned how important it is to create a healthy work-life balance.
Kisby’s front porch, which is her “Happy Place,” serves as a work-free zone.
“Our home was built in the early 1900s with a cute covered porch that overlooks the bay at the end of a quiet street,” said Kisby about the home she and fiance Demetri Karnessis share. “Something I never knew I wanted or needed, my front porch has quickly become my favorite place in my home.”
Every morning, Kisby wakes up, immediately grabs her coffee and sits on her porch in complete peace and total silence. This ritual allows her to set her intentions for the day ahead and enjoy some alone time before she begins.
“At night, if I have a little free time, I sit outside and listen to a podcast to wind down before I go to bed,” Kisby said.
Kisby’s favorite podcasts include “How I Built This,” “Reply All” and “The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz.”
“I’m usually reading/browsing the internet or a magazine. I also use the space for socializing with my friends or for my own personal quiet time,” said Kisby, 34.
Their porch is filled with white overstuffed furniture.
“It’s cozy and comfortable. Two club chairs and a love seat are for sitting, and we almost — weather permitting — do all our entertaining out there. We have installed an overhead fan, so in the warmer months when bugs begin their season, we’re able to keep them at bay,” Kisby said. “We have a large outdoor rug and some plants that give it a relaxing happy vibe.”
Kisby’s mother, Joy Dingler, helped her and her fiance buy their home. When the home was purchased in October 2016, Kisby never thought she would use the porch.
“We really haven’t had to do much to it,” Kisby said.
Kisby and her fiance knew they would want to do some renovations to make the space their own. Their upstairs bathroom was the one place they knew they wanted to completely renovate first.
“Pre-renovation, the bathroom was outdated, and it needed to be completely gutted. This is one of my happy places because it is truly the first space we have created that is our own,” Kisby said.
PHOTOS of Jenna Kisby of Kizbee's Kitchen at her Absecon home
