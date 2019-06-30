Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It's "My Happy Place" time. Mark Ganter, 49, who is the owner and operator of Little Water Distillery in Atlantic City, which was the first legal craft distillery in Atlantic City Monday June 24, 2019. . His "Happy Places" are his living room Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
”My Happy Place” is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mark Ganter, owner and operator of Atlantic City’s Little Water Distillery, wants his “Happy Place” to be the one place in his life where he’s not working. That doesn’t always happen, Ganter explains.
“Sometimes it’s more of an aspirational happy place,” Ganter jokes.
His “Happy Place”, which is the living room of his Atlantic City townhouse, represents a quiet place where he can relax, watch TV, read, and attempt to refrain from working for a bit.
The Little Water Distillery, which opened in December 2016, is still a young business that is continuing to expand and grow, which means that Ganter is constantly attending to a variety of responsibilities.
“Trying to get everything done requires being constantly engaged,” Ganter said. “We’re trying to build a brand.”
The living room, by design, doesn’t have much, so that Ganter can be surrounded by as few distractions as possible.
“I’m a minimalist no matter what,” Ganter said. “Clean and minimal is so cozy to me.”
"My Happy Place" is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a fav…
Sitting on his coffee table is a copy of the “48 Stories” photo book, which Ganter is featured in.
One of Ganter’s proudest decorating choices is an accent chair that sits in front of the living room window. He needed to fill some empty space in the corner of the room and did so, despite his children’s protests, with the accent chair. His fourteen-year-old son, Chris, and 17-year-old daughter, Jacqueline, were not pleased with the decision.
There is still decorating to be done in Ganter’s home. At the top of his steps sit three paintings by artist Kelli Carver, who did the artwork for Little Water Distillery’s latest bottle of gin, Rusted Revolver. Ganter is still looking for the ideal spot to hang the paintings.
“It’s a process just like everything else.”
Carver’s paintings, which feature deep blues and greens and depict sea scenes and ocean life, give off pleasant and calming vibes, Ganter says.
Some other artwork already hangs in Ganter’s home. Paintings of the U.S. Capitol Building and Eastern Market by an artist called Kessler remind Ganter of his time spent living in Washington D.C.
Ganter moved into his home in August of 2018, and loves it so far.
“I wanted to build a life for myself in the same place I built my business.”
PHOTOS of Little Water Distillery owner Mark Ganter's "Happy Place" in Atlantic City
