VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
”My Happy Place” is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After putting in an average of 70 hours a week as the owner of Romanelli’s Garden Cafe, Drew Huggard likes to spend one of his lighter work days making a slow-cook meal in his kitchen and reading in his living room.
Huggard’s “Happy Place” is his open-concept kitchen with its adjacent living room in his newly renovated 3,000-square-foot Smithville home.
“To me, a kitchen is just a place to unwind. It gives a sense of relaxation,” said Huggard, 28, who added he and his fiancee, Alyssa Camp, do a lot of cooking that takes all day. “One of the biggest things I like to cook is brisket.”
Huggard does not cook at his restaurant more than once a week.
Huggard and Camp have a 9-month-old baby named Andrew Jamison “A.J.” Huggard. When the baby drifts off to sleep for the night, Huggard will hang out and relax on the sofa in his living room and read a book or a magazine.
‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a fav…
“There is nothing in there, just quietness,” said Huggard, who has his television in the baby’s playroom and not in the living room.
Huggard purchased a matching set of stainless black Samsung appliances — refrigerator, dishwasher and stove — for his kitchen at the end of the summer last year from the Sears that went out of business at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Huggard’s living room furniture came from Ashley Furniture in Northfield.
The new kitchen appliances, new furniture and new baby made their way into the home Huggard and Camp bought in June and that they moved into Labor Day weekend.
