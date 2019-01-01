This Margate beachblock home, custom built in 2015, is the epitome of sophistication and checks all the boxes of the classy shore lifestyle.
Located four houses from the beach, this three-story home boasts five bedroom suites, two powder rooms and two spacious living areas for family and guests.
This one-owner home was designed “upside down” for the optimum beach experience. The primary living area is ideally situated on the second floor to optimize the amazing ocean views. This level also includes the master suite for the easiest of living.
“There are dazzling unobstructed ocean views with plenty of spacious outdoor decking that wraps around from the master bedroom to the front of the house. Relax, unwind and entertain from your balcony all while feeling the ocean breeze, listening to the serenity of the surf and watching the sea gently roll in,” said Jaime Kravitz, the listing agent.
Complementing the second-floor living area is the perfect chef’s kitchen designed for the homeowner with the utmost discerning taste.
Custom cabinetry, mother-of-pearl hardware, a large center island, two full-size refrigerators and a gas stove are just a few of the impeccable amenities.
First-floor living includes the family den, a laundry room, one half bath and two bedroom suites, each with a generous-sized full bath.
Two more bedroom suites, both with full baths, are tucked away for privacy on the third level.
The bathrooms have tile floors. Hardwood floors and silk carpeting have been installed throughout the rest of the home.
The residence is cooled and heated by a multizone, natural gas system, and during those cold winter nights, a built-in, gas-log fireplace will add warmth and ambiance.
Other interior features are carbon monoxide detectors, a security system, storage, walk-in closets and a smoke/fire alarm.
Within the spacious 55-foot by 75-foot southern-exposure lot, there is a large rear-yard patio, an entertainment area and a stone driveway allowing for four-car, off-street parking.
Exterior construction includes stone and vinyl siding along with a shingle roof.
Andersen windows with insulated glass have been installed along with screens and beautiful plantation shutters and white blinds throughout the home.
Other exterior features include a sprinkler system, first-floor decking and an outdoor enclosed shower for beachgoers.
“This is a happy house. It is very bright and cheery,” Kravitz added.
If you are looking for the best of Margate living, call agent Jaime Kravitz at DiLorenzo Realty Group, Margate, N.J., at 609-350-7475 in the office or 609-226-6464 on her cell.
