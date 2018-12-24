Atlantic City native Greg P. Roman, the current assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens football team, decided to put his Ventnor summer vacation home up for sale.
After growing up in a different house in Ventnor, Roman has owned the residence at 103 S. Newport Ave. for the last five years.
Roman likes his second-floor great room that offers the best views of the beach and the ocean. His favorite times in the home are summer days when he can grill food for his family for dinner after spending a day on the beach.
“It’s right on a beach block. The greatest thing about it is the location. You just walk out of the house and walk right onto the beach. If you want to stay at the house, you can sit and look out at the ocean,” Roman said.
From Roman’s time living in Ventnor as a child and as an adult, he has many great memories.
Roman attended St. James School on the corner of Portland and Atlantic avenues in Ventnor, which was demolished in recent years.
As an NFL coach, Roman said he has lived everywhere including Houston, San Francisco and Charlotte, North Carolina, but he decided to buy a house in Ventnor.
New siding was put on the home last year, and the roof is only 5 years old, Roman said. Of all the houses on the block, he said his is somewhat unique and stands out.
Two new air conditioning units were installed this year.
“When we took it over, it was very much to our liking. We didn’t have to change much because it was great,” said Roman about the condition of the residence when he bought it.
Roman is selling his single-family, 10-room house on a 50-feet by 62.5-feet lot because his children are older and more active in the summertime. There is not as much time to travel to the home and enjoy it, he said.
A sunny den plus two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom can be found on the residence’s first floor.
The second level’s open-floor plan includes a large living room, dining area, powder room and access to the deck with ocean views.
A modern kitchen, which is also on the second floor, contains a center island, a self-cleaning oven, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal and a dishwasher.
The third floor features two more bedrooms and yet another full bathroom.
Other interior amenities include cathedral ceiling, carbon monoxide detector, security system, storage, skylights, smoke/fire alarm, walk-in closet and whirlpool bath.
The exterior includes curbs, a deck, outside shower, a paved road, a porch, sidewalks, a concrete driveway and a one-car garage with outside parking for three or more cars.
The outdoor front deck can be expanded if the next owner wants to because the extra room is there, Roman said.
“It’s just a great location, right on a beach block. It’s close to everything. It’s an amazing place to live or have as a vacation home for your whole family to come enjoy. There is plenty of space,” said Roman, who added he may buy another home in Ventnor in the future. “It’s a great beach house.”
For more information about the house for sale at 103 S. Newport Ave. in Ventnor, contact agent Paula A. Hartman at The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS, at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell phone.
