Oak Forest II is a premier 55+ manufactured home community in Egg Harbor Township. The community is conveniently located just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, shopping, health care facilities, beaches, boardwalks and everything the South Jersey shore has to offer.
Oak Forest II consists of 92 manufactured homes produced by Pine Grove Homes, one of the nation’s finest manufactured home builders. Each purchase includes a concrete driveway, landscaping package, irrigation system, central air conditioning, and an 8’ by 12’ shed. Included in the monthly lot rent are real estate taxes, municipal service fee, trash removal, municipal sewer, street lighting. A one-year limited full home warranty and a ten-year structural warranty are also included.
Oak Forest II offers a wide variety of floor plans and sizes that will make anyone feel at home in this newly designed 55+ community. Each manufactured home is customized to complement the size of the lot with curb appeal, industry-leading interior innovation, and quality craftsmanship from the moment a deposit is taken until the keys are handed over.
These reasonably priced Oak Forest II homes allow owners to choose between 60 innovative floor plans with various options for two- and three-bedroom models. Prices start at $134,900 with home styles ranging in size from 1,100 square feet up to 1,750 square feet of living space. There are premium lots still available, but they are selling fast.
Local to South Jersey, the developer, Clayton Companies has been creating manufactured home communities for over thirty-three years. This trusted and award-winning developer has hired only the most qualified professionals to create Oak Forest II.
For a virtual tour of an Oak Forest II model home you can visit their website Oakforest2.com, or for more information about available lots and the community, you may call the sales office at 609-904-2194. Oak Forest II encourages you to stop by and walk through the five model homes on site.
