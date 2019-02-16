Mary Punzi’s single-family, six-room home at 7600 Monmouth Ave. in Margate proves a ranch-style house can still provide a feeling of openness.
Punzi’s house is an exception to the rule partially because of its 9-foot-high ceilings.
“There are (also) 18 windows in this little one-story house. It’s got a lot of light,” Punzi said. “Then you have these very high ceilings. It just makes everything feel larger. It’s not a big house. It’s a hair under 1,200 square feet ... but, I think, the ceilings create a bigger feeling.”
Punzi bought the home during the summer of 2011. Punzi believes the house was built in 1929. She is only the third owner of the house, which sits on a 50-foot by 62.5-foot lot on a wraparound corner.
“There was a woman who lived and raised her family there, and then in the ‘80s, a young fella bought it,” Punzi said. “He was single, and he bought it with his brother, and then, he, in turn, bought his brother out, and he owned the house outright for probably 20, 25 years.”
Punzi remembers that at the closing the previous owner was very emotional and did not want to sell the house.
“That said a good thing about the house to me. I look at houses as living, breathing things. To me, they are alive. They have their own entity. They have their own thing going on,” Punzi said. “I think basically he loved this house so much it really broke his heart to sell the house. That’s what I felt at the closing.”
While being just a few short blocks from the beach, the Spanish-inspired home sits prominently on the corner in the heart of Margate.
The double stucco exterior allows the house to hold heat in the winter and cool air in the summer, which makes the home more economical to run, Punzi said.
In 2008, the entire home was remodeled and modernized with updated appliances, electric and plumbing.
The house features bamboo hardwood flooring throughout, an airy and open family room and dining area, three bedrooms, including a master bedroom, and updated bathrooms with shower and tub.
The newer kitchen has granite countertops, a self-cleaning oven, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher.
An all-new furnace, heater and central air conditioning were added in the fall, Punzi said.
Outside are multiple outdoor patios, which are perfect for barbecuing, off-street parking and a storage shed. There is easy access to the crawl space from outside.
The house next door to Punzi’s also has a stucco exterior. These two homes almost take up the whole block on Monmouth, she said. She thinks they were constructed by the same builder.
Punzi said her house is in a neighborhood where many locals live, and people are there year-round.
“I have fabulous neighbors, great neighbors,” said Punzi, who added she spent her summers as a child in Margate with her grandparents.
Margate has a great deal of sentimental value for Punzi.
“It has been a wonderful experience living there,” she said.
For more information about this property, contact agent Paula A. Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell, or info@hartmanhometeam.com.
