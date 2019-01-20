Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle and his wife, Beryl Tweedle, in their "Happy Place," which I believe is an enclosed patio on their property Wednesday Jan 16, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
PLEASANTVILLE — If Santa and Mrs. Claus ever retire, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., and his wife, Beryl, can take over the job of spreading holiday cheer.
Their "Happy Place" is their enclosed patio, which is decorated to correspond to the different seasons. It is still in its Christmas Village setting, as if the decorations of Cape May and Historic Smithville were all placed in one room.
Different scenes are spread out over seven tables, including Christmas in the city, a snow village and a New England Christmas.
Dozens of Christmas figurines, buildings, villages and collectibles - most from either Department 56 or Lemax - have been collected by Beryl Tweedle during the past 30 years.
During the holiday season, the Tweedles, both 70 and married for 50 years, host nine parties where guests can see their Christmas Village display.
"It really gets people in the mood for Christmas. We have Christmas music playing," said Beryl Tweedle, who recalled the patio was added to the house during the 1980's. "This is the house to be at getting ready for Christmas."
Over time, the Christmas decorating extended from the main part of their home and into the patio, which is now the focal point.
Beryl Tweedle will decorate the patio with pastel colors for spring, summer colors during the warm months and orange, yellow and burgundy in the fall.
The patio is functional year around because: a heater is on the wall; panels keep in the warmth in the winter; and screens are in place to let in the fresh air in the summer, Jesse Tweedle said.
"If you don't get into the spirit coming over here for Christmas, you might as well go to Greenidge (the funeral home) because you are dead," Jesse Tweedle said.
