PLEASANTVILLE — After losing her husband and becoming a single mother, Annie Smith has built a diva den of her own while becoming a successful woman.
Smith’s favorite room is her family room or also known as her diva den. She prides herself on surrounding her happy place with memories of family members and mementos of her world travels.
She also furnishes the room with dolls from various places in the world as well as gifts from friends and family. Smith claims her space to be her get-a-way room where she spends most of her days.
Smith is an advocate for women empowerment as well as women’s history month. Smith was the first ever woman and African American to become a part of the Pleasantville City Council. She was also the first woman to take the seat for councilwoman at large and first black woman pro tempore. She won numerous elections with landslides but retired from her position in 2005.
Smith had received numerous awards and proclamations during her active years and was also recognized by the Press of Atlantic City as 'Women of Distinction' in May of 1994. She also served as the as the assistant principle at Pleasantville High School.
Most people who know Smith personally will call her Anne but her business partners and sorority sisters, of Phi Delta Kappa and the Delta Lambda chapter, know her by Annie.
“I've been here all these years,” Smith says. “I saw my kids and grandkids grow up in these neighborhoods. I wanted to do something and be a change in the community.” Smith adds.
She prides herself of her photo collections that consists of her grandchildren and great grandchildren; Leila, JaShaun, Angelina, Brandi, Jerome, James, Shari and Kayla. She also has several photos of her parents, husband, friends and younger self-portraits.
Both of Smith's parents are currently deceased however she credits them for the person she is today. "They taught me encouragement, love, worship and service to others." Smith said.
Starting from the generation before her, Smith gathers her family members for weekly Sunday dinners. She prepares home cooked meals the night prior and creates a buffet for her family.
Today Smith enjoys retired life with her family members and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loves to read to the children and frequently takes part in Read Across America events.
"This is my happy place because four generations of family members are in this room and we all love each other to no end." Smith said.
