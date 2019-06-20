ATLANTIC CITY — The Showboat Atlantic City Hotel will have luxury apartments available for visitors to rent long-term this summer, Bart Blatstein, president and CEO of hotel owner Tower Investments, said Thursday.
Fully outfitted studio, one and two-bedroom luxury apartments will be available for weekly and monthly rentals, with prices beginning at $1,300 a week for studios, $1,800 for one-bedrooms and $2,400 for two-bedrooms.
“Offering our guests the option for long-term stays just makes sense,” Blatstein said. “We’ve been extremely successful in hosting meetings and conventions and have found the visitors who stay with us don’t want to leave. Now, they don’t have to. They can come and stay and enjoy all the city has to offer for as long as they’d like.”
Blatstein took control of the Showboat in 2016 and started reopening it in phases. He began with 852 oceanfront rooms and suites in 2016 before fully opening all 1,331 rooms and suites last summer.
The new, fully furnished, pet-friendly apartments offer access to an onsite, 24-hour, 14,000-square-foot fitness center, complimentary parking, a full kitchen featuring a dishwasher, oven, stovetop, refrigerator and microwave, housekeeping services that provide linens and towels, on-site laundry facility, bike rentals and storage, and more.
