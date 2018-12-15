Lori Ostrich has spent the past five years living at 602 Kingsley Drive in Ventnor and enjoys how the city comes alive with visitors in the summer but maintains a neighborhood feel on her street.
“It’s not transient. Everyone who pretty much lives around us are year-round residents,” Ostrich said. “It’s a quiet little cul-de-sac street. Many people, when you tell them where we live, have no idea where we are. They have no idea Kingsley even exists. It’s a continuation of Winchester,” Ostrich said.
A person can hear a pin drop on her street, she said.
“We often sleep with the windows open, and you don’t hear a thing, nothing,” said Ostrich, who added she has interesting neighbors, including restaurateur Lisa Savage, who owns Sage and Lisa’s in Ventnor.
Ostrich said her favorite room in her single-family, ranch-style house is a tie between her bathroom and her den.
“It (her bathroom) is a fabulous sanctuary with a big step down into a soaking tub, and at the end of a long day, it’s an absolute dream,” said Ostrich about her whirlpool tub.
The den has recliners in it and doubles as a library/reading room.
“It’s just a beautiful place to be,” Ostrich said.
The 1,600-square-foot house sits on an oversized corner lot that is 79.7 feet by 105 feet. It was built in 1976.
Since 2013, Lori and her husband, Albert, have owned the home and have completely renovated it with a newer roof and heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.
The house is being sold fully furnished. It has a sunny living room and a spacious dining room. The den/TV room can be converted into a fourth bedroom.
The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, backsplash, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, a self-cleaning oven, a refrigerator, a dishwasher and a microwave.
The master suite features a private bath with a radiant heated floor, heated towel bar, walk-in shower, whirlpool bath, custom-mirrored vanities and plenty of storage.
The landscaped exterior offers a maintenance-free rear deck with custom railings, a fenced yard with a sprinkler system and a storage shed.
“One of the best features of the house is the front porch because it is big, and we have fabulous Adirondack chairs with wonderful pads. We can sit out there, talk to neighbors at the end of the day, have a glass of wine and enjoy the night,” Ostrich said.
The Ostriches are selling their homes at 602 Kingsley Drive in Ventnor and in Radnor, Pennsylvania, to move to Atlantic City.
“My husband, Albert, is a retired contractor now. He came in and saw a house with good bones and decided to make it into our little dream castle, and he really had some great vision,” Ostrich said.
For more information about this property, call agent Paula A. Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors, at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cellphone.
