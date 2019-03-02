Joe Saccavino believes whoever buys his single-family, four-bedroom house at 138 Saint Andrews Drive will move into a wonderful community in the Harbor Pines section of Egg Harbor Township.
“We live 500 yards from the golf course and the clubhouse,” said Saccavino about the Harbor Pines Golf Club. “It’s a great thing to take advantage of. As a resident here, you receive a very good fee for green fees. ... It’s a really, really nice community.”
Saccavino, 78, and his wife, Suzanne, are from Westchester County, New York. They worked in New York City. They retired 25 years ago.
When they retired, they decided they wanted to move to Ocean City, so they bought a six-bedroom house and lived there for seven years.
“We decided it’s time to leave there. We downsized from a six-bedroom to a four-bedroom,” said Saccavino about his current home.
They are the original owners of the Egg Harbor Township house, which comes with about 2,900 square feet of living space. The residence was built in 2000 and sits on a 100-feet-by-150-feet lot.
“We left 25 percent of the property in the back. We left it pristine, trees, shrubbery. It looks like the woods, so we are actually sitting in the middle of Harbor Pines, and in the backyard, we have woods, so that you can’t see white fences,” Saccavino said. “In the summertime, you can barely see the houses around you, so you really have a lot of privacy in the backyard.”
Besides the section of wooded backyard, outside features include a backyard pergola, which are sculptured beams providing an airy and sturdy cover; sidewalks; a sprinkler system; two small fountains, one each in the front and back; and a two-car garage.
A living room, dining room, study, family room, powder room/half bath and laundry/utility room can be found on the first floor.
The kitchen, which is also on the first floor, features 42-inch cabinets with custom trim, under-counter lighting, recessed lighting and three ovens — double wall ovens and a stove oven. It also includes a refrigerator, microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
A high-efficiency, first-floor heating and air conditioning system was installed last year that comes with a 10-year warranty covering parts, labor and maintenance, Saccavino said.
The second floor offers the four bedrooms, a master bath with a Jacuzzi tub, and another full bath. New air conditioning units were added to the second floor four years ago, Saccavino said. The home has dual-zoned heating and air conditioning.
A full, unfinished basement can be used for additional storage, or it can be finished and turned into a playroom, Saccavino said.
The next owner could also make use of the 25 square feet in the backyard that is just woods currently, but that would require taking down trees, Saccavino said.
The Saccavinos like Egg Harbor Township. They are still only a few miles from the beach, which they became used to while living in Ocean City.
“Now, we want to downsize again to a two- to three-bedroom house,” said Saccavino, who added they want to keep living in the township.
For more information about the property for sale at 138 Saint Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, contact associates Anthony or Virginia Cannata from ReMax at the Shore at 800-838-9529 or tonycannata.remax@comcast.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.