You might call what sits atop the palatial, four-bedroom, five-bath corner residence at 1300 Atlantic Ave., Longport Point, a “roof with a view.”
This extraordinary third floor consists of a rooftop master suite that opens onto a terrace, which provides access to a multifloor deck capable of accommodating up to a dozen people on full-length lounge chairs. Both the suite and the terrace offer a panoramic perspective on the “stern” of Absecon Island that extends from the bay just across the way to the ocean a block in the other direction.
“The deck is about seven feet higher than my neighbor’s balcony,” says the current owner, who prefers to be known simply as Lou. ”It provides an unobstructed, breathtaking vista of the entire surroundings, which include the ocean, bay and inlet, all the way to Ocean City, as well as of the bridge from Somers Point. And it has no equal when it comes to watching sunsets over the water.”
As for that room at the top, which includes its own full bath and 10-foot granite wet bar setup complete with a refrigerator, ice machine and sink, it can either be used as an extra bedroom, mini-kitchen, studio or office. It also features a serving window, from which food can be conveyed directly to the terrace, and an additional 100 amps of electrical service that can be used to expand power needs for a Jacuzzi or various forms of entertainment.
But those distinctive features, which the owner says required a special zoning variance and make this totally renovated luxury home “the most uniquely designed house in Longport,” are only part of the reason that the current opportunity to purchase it might be well worthy of consideration by anyone looking for a particularly good buy in a premium property at the shore.
Another is its location in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on the entire island, where both adjacent 13th Street and the nearby beach are used almost exclusively by local residents as a result of being situated at its extreme southern end. “Even on a Fourth of July weekend, there might be no more than 20 people on the beach,” says Lou. “You only see your neighbors and maybe a few people fishing.”
But perhaps most enticing of all is its $1,450,000 price tag, which he points out is considerably lower than what other homes on 13th Avenue and the tract on which the house itself sits are valued at, making it perhaps the best real estate offer available in this upscale community.
Then there are all the other luxury features you’ll find upon entering this showplace of a home. The first floor consists of flowing living, dining and sitting rooms graced by a plethora of sunlight from numerous windows, a huge eat-in Nantucket-designed kitchen, complete with a full complement of top-of-the-line appliances, a center island with a three-inch-thick wood block surface that seats 10 and three-inch marble counters, and a full bath for showering after the beach. The second floor encompasses three bedrooms, including a master suite, along with three complete baths, the largest of which features a 185-gallon Kohler “Infinity tub” Jacuzzi, LED mood lighting and a supersize shower with six different heads.
Added amenities include an attached garage with exterior parking for three additional cars, a fireplace with gas log, central air and the special insulating effect of the five-inch-thick high-tech Dryvit stucco from which the renovated outer walls are constructed, which helps keep the house both cool in summer and warm in winter, substantially reducing utility bills throughout the year.
In addition, the owner notes, since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has gone to great lengths to protect the end of the island where the house is located by installing new drainage systems to remove any water from the streets, upgrading the nearby jetty in its entirety and adding seven feet of sand to the dunes on the beach. As a result, he says, there have been no flooding problems in subsequent storms — “not even close.” He adds that the house is built eight feet above sea level and has an elevation certificate that would permit it to be raised 10 more feet.
To arrange for a tour of this extraordinary (and extraordinarily priced) property, call listing agent Ashley Franchini of Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty at either her office, 609-487-8000, or cellphone, 609-233-6116, or email her at ashleyfranchini@yahoo.com.
