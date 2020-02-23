For some folks here at the Jersey Shore, it will soon be time to once again “get out the boat.” And for those who are also looking for a new place to dock their pleasure craft as well as to call home (either for the summer or on year-round basis), the condominium community of Harbour Cove in Somers Point could well offer the most desirable chance to do so without having to part with a boatload of money in the process.
This lively luxury waterfront vacation complex currently has a variety of available units from which to choose, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to compare the benefits and costs of its potential spots to drop anchor —whether they own a boat or not— and determine which is the best match for what they had in mind.
The latest such options range from a one-bedroom.one-bath totally renovated residence with granite counters and hardwood floors for only $180,00 and a two-bedroom, one-bath unit with hardwood floors and a number of upgrades for $199,000, to a spacious three-bedroom, two-bath unit that’s on the landward side of the complex for $299,00 and a refurbished three-bedroom, two-bath bayfront offering a spectacular view of Longport Inlet and a deeded 40-foot adjacent boat slip for $479,000.
That last one, according to its owner, John Duffy who bought it as a summer residence, not only has a water view for 20 miles that encompasses the Atlantic City skyline, but that dock sitting directly in front of its deck. “There’s no feeling like coming in on a weekend and seeing your boat right there,” he says. The interior of the unit, he adds, is also big enough to entertain family and friends, and the bathrooms and kitchens have had beautiful upgrades done.
“It’s a great location for people to enjoy the shore area, close to restaurants and neighborhood bars, and just a skip away from one of America’s greatest beaches, Ocean City,” notes Anthony Amato, the owner of the one-bedroom unit, one of a couple he has owned and renovated in Harbour Cove. “It’s also a well-kept community that’s held its value over the years through the ups and downs of the market, whether it’s a summer home or a full-time residence.”
Whichever of these condo units a buyer might prefer, however, each comes with one or more fireplaces, a fully applianced kitchen, laundry facilities and an assigned carport with additional parking. Perhaps best of all for those whose immediate family includes four-legged members, the complex is also pet friendly (at least for owners). And if the unit you select isn’t one that comes with its own deeded boat slip, you can rent one at either the Harbor Cove marina or even from a neighbor who has one and isn’t using it.
In addition to what you’ll find inside, Harbour Cove offers all the advantages of what listing agent Cathy Laltrello of Re/Max Atlantic has described as being “like a little resort with a lifestyle and social atmosphere you don’t find in many communities,” with two luxurious pools and surrounding decks and a waterfront boardwalk that residents can stroll on, complete with a gazebo.
Then there’s its dynamic prime location in the midst of the Somers Point historic district, a short walk from trendy shops, bars and eateries, including Doc’s, a popular gourmet restaurant that features outdoor deck dining. It’s also with walking distance of the Gateway Playhouse, the Somers Point fishing pier, and the local beach where regular concerts are held in the summertime. And, of course, the casinos and nightlife of Atlantic City are just a short drive away..
To arrange for a tour of one or more of these units so you (and perhaps your boat) can be settled into your Harbour Cove resort retreat and ready to enjoy all the fun, relaxation and excitement it has to offer by the time summer rolls around, you can give Cathy Laltrello a call at (609) 927-1063 or email her at cathyrealestate@comcast.net.
