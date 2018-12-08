ABSECON — Jerry Arsenis has as much enthusiasm for his Absecon Shores neighborhood as he does for the single-family, 10-room house he has up for sale at 304 Burning Tree Blvd.
“My children had a very nice upbringing there. They loved the neighborhood. They loved being in that location,” Arsenis said. “It’s a great neighborhood to be in. Great neighbors, too. I’ve had the same neighbors for years.”
Absecon Shores, where Arsenis’ property is located, is a little peninsula that is one way in and one way out and all residential, he said.
“The main thing about the neighborhood is honestly ... this is probably the quietest, the safest, the cleanest neighborhood in Absecon by far,” said Arsenis, 50.
Arsenis has been the home’s only owner. He bought the residence in 2001. His favorite room in the house is the living room.
“The entire house has a vista of the meadows all the way to the Brigantine bridge. You can see as far as Margate and even to the far other end of the north end of Brigantine. It’s got a wide-open view in the back of the back bay all the way through the inlet,” he said.
A smart decision on the part of the engineer who designed Arsenis’ house was building the home elongated to maximize the view in the back, he said.
“He built it long ways, so that almost every room in the house facing that side has the bay and an open view,” said Arsenis, who added that side of the residence is well lit with sunrises and natural light.
The homes on the other side of Arsenis’ street are more than 50 years old.
“My house is by far unique. It is one of the two or three newest homes in Absecon Shores, but built on the specs as they would years back. They built a very solid structure,” Arsenis said.
A two-story entry foyer leads into a living room with French doors and to a great room complete with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.
The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite counters, large center island, pantry and stainless steel appliances, including a Dacor six-burner commercial gas stove with hood and self-cleaning oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher and refrigerator.
A breakfast nook, formal dining room, laundry room, powder room and an expansive deck for entertaining complete the open-layout first floor.
The master suite is located upstairs with a walk-in closet, a second gas fireplace, a master bath with a Jacuzzi and a separate shower, plus a second deck to bask in the views.
Four bedrooms and two full baths are also located on the second floor.
The property features a two-car attached garage, two-zone heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and sprawling lawns on almost three quarters of an acre.
The roof is slanted. The shingles can withstand winds up to 80 mph. Arsenis was in the home during Hurricane Sandy.
“We didn’t lose a shingle. We didn’t have any damage. We didn’t even have any flooding,” said Arsenis, who added the house is just about 13 feet above sea level with no basement.
For more information about the property, call agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cellphone.
