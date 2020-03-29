At a time when far too much of our cultural heritage has been sacrificed to make way for humdrum homes and contemporary cookie-cutter construction, the appearance of a genuine architectural treasure on the Jersey Shore’s real-estate market is something that any history buff who’s looking for a house might consider worth checking out.
And when such an edifice has been as expertly restored as the one now being offered for sale at 3 S. Oxford Ave. in Ventnor’s prestigious St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood, it could generate a feeling of real excitement among those who share its current owner’s passion for preservation.
That effort, in fact, was recognized last year by the Ventnor City Historical Society in the form of an award for an outstanding renovation and preservation of a landmark home.
But then, seldom has the lure of “living in the past” —or at least, the more opulent and aesthetic aspects of the past that so many people now long to recapture—been as beguiling as is the opportunity to own and reside in this newly reconditioned 110-year-old, 19-room, four-story grande dame of a house.
Dating back to a time when this particular street was known as “Doctor’s Row,” with many patients traveling by train from Philadelphia to Ventnor, the nine-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath brick home was in fact once the office and residence of a prominent local physician. A legacy of that period, according to the owner, is the presence on the property of various exotic trees and plants that were gifts from affluent individuals whom he treated.
Other mementos of those times that have been scrupulously maintained in their original state throughout the house during its extensive restoration include what the owner describes as a very unique interior staircase, the original hardwood floors, which have mahogany borders and some “amazing details,” such as inlaid corner designs, and a built-in wood-burning fireplace.
Another example is the coffered ceiling in the living room, the exposed beams of which were removed during the renovation and then carefully reinstalled in their original configuration. In addition, the interior wooden shutters were restored and doors that had been painted several times were stripped down to their original wood, which was then stained to replicate their original appearance.
But any ideas you might have that a house of this vintage might not be as bright and cheery a place as you’d like are quickly dispelled once you seen the interior, which the owner notes receives plenty of natural light from nearly 100 windows. And that’s not to mention the illumination from the recessed lighting fixtures that have been installed throughout the ceilings and the nine-lamp tiered chandelier in the dining room.
The latter fixtures are part of the upgrades to the house made in the course of that renovation, which also included replacing the plaster with sheetrock, installing new shingles on the roof and replacing all the plumbing and electrical fixtures, as well as installing new HVAC systems, and updating fire-protection measures in between floors and over the recessed lighting.
What also makes this home so unique is the sheer amount of living and sleeping space it offers. The finished basement (or “garden-level floor”), for example, consists of a self-contained apartment, complete with a bedroom and a half and its own bath, living room, dining room and kitchen, accessible from both the outside and the first floor (and which could be rented out for the summer as an entity separate from the main house). Then there’s the oversized third floor, which the owner notes “had to be put in a hotel category in the local building code” due to its size.
Among the other features of this historic, multi-faceted dwelling are a spacious sun room that opens onto an authentic old-fashioned brick front porch, a detached brick garage, exterior parking for at least three cars, a fenced yard with sprinkler system, a patio and deck, a fully applianced eat-in kitchen, a laundry/utility room , a workshop, storage shed and a shower just inside the ground-floor entrance.
Then, of course, there’s the location that’s only a block and a half from the Ventnor beach and boardwalk, and a short walk to the stores, eateries and facilities of this popular shore resort community.
But why, you might ask, after investing all that work and money in this property, has the owner now decided to sell it for a relatively modest $935,000? Well, after originally having planned to live there, he’s now decided to move his family to Florida—which opens up a great opportunity for a lucky purchaser to benefit from both the historical amenities of this landmark house and the many things that he’s done to improve it.
To find out if its next occupant—and conservator—might be you, you can set up a private viewing by giving listing agent Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach a call at (609) 487-7234 or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
It could be your chance to become part of the living history of Absecon Island.
