If you’re among those who would find nothing quite as enchanting as a holiday in the English countryside — especially in one of those fabled, gabled “luxury cottages” for which the Cotswold Hills are famous, how would you like the idea of residing in just such a retreat, complete with its own private grounds and gardens?
Well, as it turns out, there’s an abode matching that description now up for sale – only rather than being “across the pond,” it’s located beside a much smaller one off a secluded lane in Linwood near All Wars Memorial Park, the existence of which has been a pretty well-kept secret (at least until now).
This particular four-bedroom, three-bath home at 204 Landing Lane is actually part of an exclusive enclave originally created and then subdivided by the late local renowned orchid grower Lou Off, who worked with its current co-owner, Bernard Capaldi, in tagging the property’s varied assortment of trees, flowers and greenery that include century-old deodar cedars, holly, rhododendrons, hydrangea and azaleas.
The house itself was modeled on a Tudor-style Cotswold cottage that Capaldi, a CPA, saw depicted in a magazine, which he engaged well-known architect Robert Booye (who died in 2018) to help him design and Weeks Brothers, an extremely conscientious contracting firm, to build back in 1972. The result, according to Capaldi’s wife Patricia, is a meticulously crafted, totally soundproof home with concrete-block construction, supporting I-beams of a sort usually found in much larger buildings, an authentic stucco exterior that has never needed replacing, and beams in the family rooms that have been curved to accommodate the shape of the roof, as well as beautiful cherrywood paneling throughout the interior.
Professionals who have had occasion to observe such features, she recounts, “would always comment on how well the house was built and the attention to detail.” Other interior features include hardwood, cherrywood parquet and brick/tile flooring, three vintage fireplaces (one in the dining room, another in the study, and a third in an upstairs family room), floor-to-ceiling Anderson windows, a downstairs guest bedroom and bath, central air conditioning, along with ceiling and attic fans, a whirlpool tub, sauna and steam shower, an eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook with top of the line appliances and a dazzling midnight-blue ceiling, and a balcony off the second-floor family room with a commanding water view.
Among its exterior amenities are an attached two-car garage and an in-ground resort-style swimming pool complete with a newly installed motor and heating system and an adjoining patio and fenced yard. And while the neighborhood is adjacent to the bay, it’s also on the highest elevation in the area, Patricia Capaldi notes, so that it has never been subject to flooding and even the cellar remained “dry as a bone” during Superstorm Sandy.
The property is also one she describes as a “bird-watcher’s paradise,” the nearby bay and pond frequented by “magnificent white swans, beautiful Canada geese, mallards, egrets, eagles and great blue herons,” among other species, as well as offering views of the bay and Atlantic City skyline and having 140 feet of frontage on the adjacent pond (which is actually known as Duck Pond, Inc. and privately owned by the residents whose homes abut it).
But for all that, this house isn’t nearly as costly as you might expect, the asking price having been recently reduced from $895,000 to $825,000. And there’s also been a substantial property tax reduction negotiated amounting to between $3,100 and $3,200 a year.
To arrange for a private viewing of this extraordinary English country cottage—one that offers the exact kind of privacy, space, and chance to commune with nature that a British newspaper described as distinguishing such homes in their native environs—you can contact listing agent Lois A. Ridgway at of Balsley Losco Realty at either her cell phone number, (609) 513-2560, or by emailing her at Ridgwayla@aol.com.
