There’s a feeling that certain houses give off the minute you enter them—an aura of comfortable familiarity that can perhaps best be described as welcoming.
That’s the kind of ambience that characterizes the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home currently for sale at 32 Cranberry Drive in Hamilton Township’s Victoria Crossing community — the epitome of the suburban ideal, complete with gabled roof, red shutters, two-car garage, and an inviting inlaid-brick patio overlooking a wooded preserve of old-growth trees and a natural buffer of greenery between the back yard and the homes on the other side. As an added benefit, this home is located on a cul-de-sac street with no through traffic.
The sense of warmth and cheerfulness is one that infuses the interior as well, enhanced by the glow of recently installed hardwood flooring. The uplifting effect is particularly pronounced in the dining area just off the kitchen, which is continually bathed in light from a sliding-glass door that opens onto the patio, allowing for meals and beverages to also be enjoyed outdoors in nice weather, and in the cozy great room with its separate alcove for a computer desk and chair, along with smaller ones for TV and sound systems.
There’s also enough bedroom space to accommodate family or guests (including a master bedroom measuring 19 X12 sq ft.); two beautifully appointed upper-level baths and a downstairs powder room, and a full unfinished basement that can either be used in its present state as a storage area or converted into a recreation area, home theater, or perhaps a workshop.
Rounding out the picture are an easy-to-maintain fully applianced kitchen that includes a disposal, microwave and self-cleaning oven as well as a center island; a utility room with washer and dryer; a walk-in closet, attractive 42-inch cabinets; surge protection; central air and ceiling fans, and Ethernet computer networking service, all of which add to the home’s conveniences.
Apart from the amenities of the house itself are the benefits of residing in a planned unit development that offers such recreational facilities as a community pool and clubhouse, volleyball, basketball and shuffleboard, three playgrounds and a walking path that runs the entire length of the community on both sides of Victoria Drive.
Finally, there’s the location, close to a major shopping area that includes the Hamilton Mall, Consumer Square, supermarkets and restaurants and a multiplex cinema and offering easy access to the Atlantic City Expressway, making this an especially convenient home for anyone who works either in the Atlantic City or Philadelphia metro areas or enjoys going to the beach.
To get a sense of the “good vibes” given off by this attractive, well-built example of planned suburban living, you can contact listing agent Debra Lafferty of Atlantic Realty Management at (609) 287-4874 or be emailing her at debralaffertyrealtor@gmail.com.
