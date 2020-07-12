For buyers who are in the market for a ready-made resort residence, the property now for sale at 3113 Atlantic Ave. in Longport is that and a whole lot more.
If you’re one of those potential purchasers, in fact, the advantages of this totally remodeled four-bedroom, four-bath home might just add up to something approaching a perfect ‘10’on the scale of real-estate desirability.
One reason is its corner location, only a short half-block from the beach, but offering what co-owner Rick DeRose calls “one of the best views on the island”—a sweeping and unobstructed outlook on the ocean, which is especially pronounced from its second-floor windows and covered deck.” It almost feels like you’re directly on the beach, even though it’s across the street,” he says.
Another is that for all practical purposes, as he puts it, “when you walk in, it almost feels brand new,” having been completely rebuilt from the foundation on up in 2011 by Mike Richmond Builders, a local builder, used only
