It’s not every day that a home as desirable as the one at 8301 Salem Road in Margate, just steps from the beach, has its asking price slashed by $200,000.
But that’s what its owner decided to do only two days ago, resulting in this spacious residence, situated on a hidden gem of a street that’s also within easy walking distance of the stores and restaurants of the Jersey Shore’s trendiest town, to also become Absecon Island’s best buy at $1,299,99.
“A slice of heaven” that’s “flooded with sunshine” is how this elegant two-story, four- or possibly five-bedroom house is described by its owner, whose family has used it as a summer residence for 15 years since buying it from the original owners.
The features that make this home so appealing include both its expansive interior, complete with two large family rooms, one with a wet bar, and an oversized eat-in kitchen and dining area. In addition, its very open floor plan can be subdivided into private spaces as needed, thanks to the presence of sliding pocket and French doors throughout the downstairs.
“We redesigned the first-floor space for a large family so that people could either be together or maintain privacy,” the owner notes. The extensive “family-friendly” renovation that was completed within the past eight years, also included replacing all of the appliances with top-of-the-line models and even extending the size of the laundry room to allow more room for convenient sorting and folding.
Upgrades of this sort, along with features such as a lovely wood-burning fireplace and a front porch leading to a patio area for fun outdoor living, would make for a desirable dwelling in any locale. This particular house, however, has the advantage of being on a street that not only runs parallel to the beach, but is only a few houses from a semi-private entrance to it. The immediate environment is one characterized by the owner as “tranquil and relaxing,” with little traffic—a “charming, friendly neighborhood where everyone has gardens and flowers, reminiscent of one of those idyllic seaside settings that might be used to advertise a resort.
At the same time, she says, there’s the convenience of being able to not only walk to local eateries and shops, but also to Casel’s Marketplace (from which shopping carts can be wheeled home to be picked up later by a store employee), as well as the nearby Margate City Public Library and the JCC with its outdoor tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.
Among the other amenities this property offers are a second-floor balcony off the master bedroom, an attached garage that contains a second refrigerator and has ample room for storage of recreational items like bikes and beach chairs, room enough to park three cars alongside each other, an outdoor shower and a staircase leading to an unfinished attic that’s ideal for storage. The crawl space under the home has also been waterproofed, with all vents and pipes having been elevated to a subfloor.
“This house has been treated with a lot of love and care” is how the owner puts it, adding that she would like to see whoever becomes its new owner to pick up on that feeling as well and love it as much as its previous occupants have.
If that might be you, the person to contact to arrange a tour is listing agent Paula A. Hartman at BHHS Fox and Roach, who can be reached either at 609-487-7234, her cell-phone number 609-271-7337 or by emailing her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com. But don’t wait too long, as this is the kind of home that could easily be someone else’s idea of a seashore paradise as well.
