If a resort house could ever be described as being “just right,” it’s the four-bedroom, two-bath residence now on the market at 219 N. Hanover Ave. in Margate.
That is to say, this white-shuttered, one-story rancher with its tastefully landscaped front and side yards, is just right as a summer residence for a growing family — or, for that matter, as a year-round one. Alternately, it’s just right as a potential rental property as well.
That’s certainly the assessment of its current owners, a couple with two young children, who have used it for the first and third of those purposes since purchasing it seven years ago.
“It’s very low-maintenance house with a lot of living space,” is the characterization provided by the wife and mother, who noted that “the floor plan lent itself to everyone in our immediate family having their own space, while at the same time giving us a feeling of togetherness. It really was our happy place.”
“I have nothing but wonderful memories of that house,” she adds—including those of spending time relaxing and socializing on its inviting front porch, from which the family was able to enjoy an unobstructed view of the the town’s 4th of July fireworks displays.
The corner location is one the family also thoroughly enjoyed, being conveniently adjacent to a park with tennis courts and a playground, close to the Jewish Community Center with its gym and outdoor pool (membership in which is open to the general public), and within walking distance of the beach, Casel’s Marketplace, and neighborhood stores, boutiques and eateries such as Junior’s and Tomatoes.
And while this home comes with neither a garage or driveway, street parking, she says, has never been a problem, with more than enough space to accommodate multiple vehicles (since it’s situated on a residential block just far enough back from the beach to not draw out-of-towners looking for a convenient place to park).
Another huge advantage of its location is one the family discovered shortly after buying the house, when Superstorm Sandy struck and some streets in Margate were flooded —but not theirs. “We had a bed that we filled up with different stones.” she recounts, and found that our street is so highly elevated that not a single one of those rocks was misplaced.”
Then there’s the convivial atmosphere of the immediate neighborhood, which she describes as “really friendly.” with some of the homes occupied year round—as this one could easily be as well. And that’s not to mention the dog run the current owners installed on the front and side of the house, providing an added benefit to a potential buyer whose family includes one or more canine companions, as well as features like central air and ceiling fans; an attractive kitchen overlooking the great room complete with a full retinue of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar; washer and dryer; easy-to-maintain tile floors, and a security system.
So, given all these pluses, why is the house for sale, you might ask? The explanation is that the family’s expanded need for space in a seasonal home at the shore “as we added more dogs and people to our lives,” including relatives from California, necessitated the purchase of a larger one in Longport. That initially resulted in this home’s having been rented out for a couple summers to one couple, an added inducement for anyone who would like to own a revenue-generating property.
Oh—and if you like the furnishings, you can make an offer on them as well. One of the other great things about this home, in fact, is that it’s in move-in condition, complete with such amenities as dishes, towels and linens.
To set up an appointment to see this just-right home at the Jersey Shore at the just-right price of only $415,000, you can call listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach in Margate at (609) 487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.