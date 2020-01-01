The first things that may strike you about the newly constructed two-and-a-half-story, six bedroom, six-and-a-half bath luxury home at 3 South 30th Avenue in Longport are the extraordinary elegance and grace of its exterior design, the way its southern exposure maximizes the amount of sunlight it receives and, of course, its proximity to the beach in a shorefront community whose geography makes it less apt to attract crowds of visitors.
But if your first impression is how enticingly all this comes together, you may be further beguiled to discover that there’s a whole lot more to its appeal than meets the eye.
“Everyone sees a façade, but they never get to look behind the walls,” says custom builder Albert Puggi, owner of Puggi Construction LLC, in describing his approach to designing and constructing homes for over 30 years, which this particular residence exemplifies. “I build homes with meticulous attention to detail and maintain a high-quality standard as if I was going to live in them — or even retire in them.”
Every bedroom of this particular home, for example, has its own private custom-designed full bathroom, affording residents and guests complete privacy—and each bathroom, as Puggi notes, is “100 percent marble,” including showers, floors and sills, rather than tile, and comes with a window to keep it bright.
There’s also an elevator that’s accessible from the outside and transports occupants from ground level to any of its three floors, and vice versa, which eliminates the difficulties (and hazards) of navigating stairs for retirees that keeps many of them from buying a house with more than one story. The elevator, Puggi points out, provides efficient and safe access to all floors of the home for occupants of any age, especially when they’re carrying things. The staircases, he says, are split-level with landings to make them both safer and easier to ascend.
Then there are what Puggi calls the “hidden features” of the home, such as “3/4-inch-thick hardwood engineered flooring throughout the entire house, which keeps the floors from warping or buckling from the moisture of being near the ocean.” Another is spray foam insulation throughout the entire exterior of the house for optimal energy efficiency, along with hurricane windows designed to withstand winds of up to 150 miles per hour. Even though these windows are no longer required by code, they’re still a standard feature of all the homes Puggi builds, along with insulation in all interior walls and floor joists to insure privacy for each room.
The many additional amenities to be found throughout this custom home include a fabulous gourmet kitchen, upper and lower LED accent cabinet lighting, and 1¼-inch granite countertops with OG edges. Occupants can experience outdoor dining with an oversized exterior covered deck accessible from the kitchen for added ambiance. The living room includes a remote-controlled gas fireplace, and it is pre-wired for a surround-sound system complete with built-in speakers.
Among its other advantages are three-zone heating and air conditioning units; a security alarm system for the interior as well as pre-wired surveillance cameras for the exterior; an attached garage with a driveway big enough to accommodate four additional vehicles; an extensive ground-level storage area on a concrete slab under the entire house, and two enclosed private outdoor showers with motion sensor lighting for added convenience and safety.
In addition, should an owner wish to put in a swimming pool, there’s room enough to do so— and even to add a second detached garage that can double as a cabana (the kind of flexibility that not too many shore properties offer).
As for the location, besides being just six houses from the beach, and two blocks from Longport’s playground, tennis and basketball facilities, it’s just a five-minute walk to the restaurants and shops of Margate, as well as having two convenience stores along the way.
To arrange a showing of this state-of-the-art residence, you can contact listing agent Jaime Kravitz at DiLorenzo Realty Group LLC at either (609) 350-7475 (office) or (609) 226-9634 (cell phone).
