Why should a prospective home buyer who’s in the market for a higher-end property opt for one that isn’t expected to be completed until around Thanksgiving?
Well, when the property involved is the three-story, six-bedroom, six-bath home now under construction at 318 N. Rumson Ave. on Margate’s Sunset Canal, it turns out there are two very good reasons.
For one thing, if a “dream home” on the bay in the Parkway section of Margate is what you really have in mind, complete with boat slips that can accommodate a couple of good-size yachts, this is “the only property now available” in that location, according to listing agent Brian Hiltner of BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors. “There are no more new construction homes for sale on the bay and there aren’t any coming soon,” he says.
The other reason is that, precisely because it’s “new construction,” purchasing it at this at this stage, rather than waiting, gives you the opportunity to have many of the details conform to your personal preferences, says developer Matt Ruzzo of Island Builders, who has been constructing luxury homes here for the past 25 years.
That means you’ll you still have the chance to decided, for example, whether you want to opt for a pool or not (and if you do, Hiltner notes, it could go “right up the bulkhead to create an infinity pool-type experience”) and to customize things like finishes, siding, cabinets, tiles, flooring and pick your own colors.
Beyond those two factors, there are other good reasons to acquire this particular property, which is listed at $2,499,000, while you still can.
Some of the advantages emphasized by both Hiltner and Ruzzo are a particularly desirable waterfront location that will enable the occupants to enjoy both all-day sunshine (which, if a pool is included, will keep the water heated)
and extraordinary sunset views, especially from an oversize 3rd floor deck. When this home is completed, its features will include what Hiltner describes as “a palatial master suite,” two separate laundry/utility areas, and a third-floor den off the upper deck.
Then there are those boat slips — no fewer than four of them in fact, one of which is big enough to berth a 40-foot yacht and a second a 30-35 footer, while the remaining two can be used for smaller craft like wave runners.
The materials going into this home, such as James Hardie board siding, are also extremely high end, as are the Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance packages. Adding to the quality of this construction is what Hiltner describes as the meticulousness of Ruzzo’s craftsmanship, which is “very detail-oriented.”
Another great thing about this residence, he adds, is a location that’s just a few minutes’ walk from some of Margate’s most popular restaurants and shops, and a 10-minute walk to the beach. Then again, he points out, while “you can always drive to the beach and park anywhere,” the bay isn’t so easily accessible unless you’re located directly on it.
To take advantage of this opportunity to own what is now the last new bayfront property in this highly desirable section of Absecon Island, you can contact Hiltner at (609) 703-4789 or email him at hhhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com. But do it now — while you still have a chance to dictate the details of how you want it built.
