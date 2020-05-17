At a time in which a renewed appreciation is emerging of home as a focal point of daily life, the emphasis on finding one with room for a family to comfortably live together, grow, put down roots and form fond memories has never been of greater importance. And those are the exact qualities that characterize the house now on the market at 1609 Liverpool Ave. in Egg Harbor City.
In fact, if you were trying to envision a charming, family-friendly abode, situated in an idyllic small-town setting, this picture-perfect two-story Cape Cod now being offered for the relatively modest price of $269,900 might be just the sort of place your imagination would conjure up.
From its lush, landscaped front lawn and retaining rock wall bisected by a concrete stairway that leads up to an inviting, old-fashioned veranda to a fully finished family room in the walk-out basement to its warm and welcoming great room (both with their own gas-log fireplaces), everything about this three-bedroom, two-bath (and two-half-bath) residence seems designed to provide all the proverbial comforts of home.
“It’s an ideal house in an ideal neighborhood, and an extremely livable one,” is how one of the current owners describes it.
There are also two things you should know about this particular property that might not be apparent to anyone viewing it from the street (or from a photo) who hasn’t actually been inside.
One is that, despite being the kind of house that looks like it might date back to the early part of the last century, it’s actually fairly new, having been built just seven years ago and lived in by just one family, for whom the original plan was modified to include customized features. Not only does it contain every type of contemporary convenience, as well as being certified energy-efficient, but it has also been meticulously maintained during that time and is “very easy to keep,” with hardwood floors throughout, tiles floors in all the bathrooms and upgraded carpeting, according to the co-owner who was interviewed for this article.
The other thing she wants to emphasize is that it’s way bigger than it appears from the street. “When people see it for the first time, they say things like, ‘What a cute little house,” she noted. “Once they come inside, though, they soon realize that it’s not so little. It doesn’t at all give the impression of having 2800 square feet on all three levels (including that partially finished basement).”
In addition to the great room, which has nine-foot high ceilings and opens onto a gracious patio, the first floor includes an extended, fully applianced eat-in kitchen, a powder room, and a master bedroom suite with its own full bathroom that includes two sinks, as well as a laundry room, equipped with a Kenmore washer and dryer, that opens onto a large rear deck (which is also accessible via a flight of outdoor steps). The upper floor contains the other two bedrooms and another full bathroom, as well as an extra wide hallway.
But in the event that a potential buyer might need a house that’s even bigger, perhaps to accommodate parents or in-laws, this one also offers ample room for expansion. The unfinished section of the ground-level basement is big enough to add a couple more bedrooms or even a second master suite, and the half bath in the adjoining family room could be easily enlarged to include a tub or shower. And that basement, rather than being closed off from the rest of the house, connects with the first floor via an open staircase, in addition to being accessible to the backyard patio via French doors.
There’s also a detached two-car garage on the property, with additional space for two more vehicles, as well as parking on the street (which only residents can utilize for that purpose), a fenced-in back yard with gates wide enough to accommodate a large riding mower, a sprinkler system, and, of course that beguiling front porch that the co-owner describes as the perfect place to enjoy that first cup of coffee in the morning and perhaps a glass of wine in the evening.
Among the home’s other amenities are recessed lighting in both the great room and the family room and a portable bar in the latter, granite countertops in the bathrooms, a walk-in closet, precast Superior Concrete walls, insulated window treatments and central air. (A buyer also has the option of negotiating with the present owners on the furnishings now in the house--including the pool table in the rec room.)
Another major advantage of this house is its location in a quiet, attractive neighborhood that’s just 20 minutes from Atlantic City and even closer to the beaches of Brigantine, a short drive to the commercial districts of Hammonton and Mays Landing and the shops of Smithville, and just around the corner from the Renault winery. It’s also within walking distance of Cedar Creek High School (actually visible from the kitchen window), which is considered to be one of the most desirable educational facilities in the entire area,
To arrange for a tour, you can contact listing agent Richard J. Shaffer III of RESORTS LTD, Inc.at (609)-457-3269 or at email@paragonmessaging.com.
