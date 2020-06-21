For just the right buyer (or buyers), it would be hard to imagine a more ideal property than the one on the market at 2301 Route 50 in Hamilton Township, on the outskirts of downtown Mays Landing.
That is to say, it’s got everything an enterprising and energetic couple — or family — could ask for: a turnkey and popular commercial establishment, a comfortable home right next door to it, and a seven-acre “spread” complete with its own barn — all for a relatively modest $450,000.
For starters, there’s the business: none other than the Laureldale Pub and Grill, which, until its temporary closure this past spring (due to the statewide emergency shutdown of non-essential enterprises), had become one of the most popular and convivial gathering spots in this part of Atlantic County for “locals” from all walks of life
For anyone who hasn’t visited it, this establishment—which dates back to the 1940s, and was once known as Martha’s 50 Bar— is endowed with a cheerfully and artfully decorated interior, a two-sided bar equipped with 30 barstools and a “family-oriented” dining room with seating for up to 30 people. And while new rules might now call for restaurant patrons to be more widely spaced, one of the really outstanding features of the Laureldale is an expansive, fenced-in outdoor patio that can accommodate quite a few additional ones, which is complete with picnic tables and umbrellas and a huge TV screen for watching sporting events without having to go indoors.
“Some of my customers have told me they’re so comfortable here, they feel like they’re in their own living room because of the way it’s decorated,” says co-owner Stephanie Puggi, who has been operating the establishment with her husband Fred since 2014, and who describes it as a sort of rural “Cheers,” where “you can come in a stranger and come home with a ton of new friends.” The décor includes a stone hearth and gas-log fireplace, traditional light-shaded chandeliers, and a holiday tree that the Puggis have kept up to decorate with symbols of every observance throughout the year, from St. Patrick’s Day to Cinco de Mayo.
It’s also a great place to hold promotional events, such as the classic car and hot rod show they’ve staged during the last couple of Augusts, as well as benefits like the one the Puggis sponsored for some neighbors whose house burned down a few years ago, which had “quite a turnout,” she recalls. (She’s even toyed with the idea of turning the parking lot into a mini-drive-in movie theater.)
In addition, the Laureldale has an immaculately maintained kitchen equipped with everything you’d need (and more) to operate an eatery of this size, including two ovens with 10 burners, two flat-top grills and a gas grill, three frialators, a huge commercial ice maker, single- and double-door stainless steel freezers and a separate bread freezer, a double-door refrigerator, two bain maries with prep tables for storing doughs and other fresh ingredients, and a Baker’s Pride commercial pizza oven, and a Hobart commercial dishwasher, along with a walk-in refrigerator and a walk-in freezer And, of course, it comes with a renewable liquor license (with the proviso, of course, that any new licensee be subject to a routine background check).
Then there’s the “house next door”— an attractive, one-story brick residence with two bedrooms, as well as a den that can be used as an extra bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, large living room and dining rooms and a well-lighted kitchen with a brand-new refrigerator and a full complement of relatively new appliances, as well as a washer/dryer and a sizable back porch. It’s a perfect place from which to either “commute” to your pub or, if your residence is elsewhere, to rent out (perhaps even to someone who has a role in managing the business).
Finally, there’s the barn —which Puggi says could be refurbished for events such as small weddings or birthday parties— and those seven acres of farmland, which can be used for a variety of purposes, from raising horses and chickens to cultivating a variety of crops. And therein lies yet another possibility—a “farm-to-table” arrangement in which the proprietors grow their own veggies and serve them to patrons of the pub. (While the Puggis haven’t gone that far, they have obtained some of their produce from local farmers.)
If all this sounds like the sort of unique opportunity that might jibe with your social and entrepreneurial skills and ambitions (as well as culinary talents), you should waste no time in calling the listing agent, George Phy at Glen Cove Real Estate, at (609) 742-0364, or emailing him at George@seekorsell.com, and setting up an appointment to see these promising premises for yourself.
