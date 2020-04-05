Among the many considerations that go into purchasing a home, and one that buyers are now giving much more attention to, is something that can best be described as its “aura,” meaning the positive atmosphere or quality it generates (sometimes referred to as “vibes”). It’s the feeling that yoga instructor Emily Guarriello says convinced her back in 1988, after four years of looking, to buy the four-story waterfront townhouse in Brigantine that she and her partner, pianist Bud Noble, are currently offering for sale.
“The minute I walked I into this home,” she says, “I knew it was just what I was looking for.”
The factors that particularly drew her to the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo at 4157 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. were both “the way the rooms flow” and the natural beauty and tranquility of the setting. She describes its unobstructed views of the bay as being both “spectacular” and “very calming —the latter effect being one that particularly resonates with Guarriello, who specializes in holistic self-healing.
The couple has now decided it is time for them to move to a single-story house—but not without the aura of this one having been enhanced by a feeling of healing and of “music in the air.” The top-floor loft, in fact, has served as Guarriello’s office, while the living room on the second level is where Noble, the nephew and protege of the late composer and bandleader Ray Noble (who has worked with various Hollywood music legends) has played his baby grand overlooking the water.
They have also put a lot of effort and expense into renovating the condo from top to bottom, installing all new appliances, including a Whirlpool refrigerator and stove, a top-of-the-line Bosch dishwasher (which Guarriello describes as “the best one I’ve ever had in my life”), and Frigidaire stackable washer and drier, along with Corian kitchen and bathroom countertops and new flooring, and replacing the heating and air conditioning systems, the siding and the roof.
In addition, the unit comes with a garage big enough for two cars, a patio in the back and balconies with sliders off both the living room and the master bedroom suite overlooking the water,This home also boasts an adjacent dock with a boat slip, two additional places from which to enjoy the glorious sunrises, sunsets and the view.
And if you’re a dog or cat lover as well, this townhouse is part of a pet-friendly condo community.
There are also a few furnishings that the new owners can negotiate on. One in particular is a magnificent vintage Ethan Allen china closet now in the dining room.
To arrange a virtual tour of this unusual and soul-soothing townhouse, you can call listing agent Pam Stearns or ReMax Atlantic at (609) 457- 5986 or email her at pam@pamstearns.com.
