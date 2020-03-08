Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1013 Shelburne Ave, Zona Henry M Dhyne Charles W Jr; 12/23/19. $245,000
646 S Shore Road, Huynh Nick Perez Felix Reyes; 12/24/19. $205,000
704a N Shore Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sunset Tm Llc; 12/31/19. $97,500
ATLANTIC CITY
1724 Hummock Ave, Hu 1724 Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 12/17/19. $52,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1415‐2, Garrow Ralph R Schwartz Alan H; 12/17/19. $150,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2504‐2, Follacchio Judith/Tr Futterman Martin Herbert; 12/17/19. $285,000
100 S Berkley Square Unit 15k, Fannie Mae Sher Sandra; 12/18/19. $165,000
317 Beach Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger 317 Beach Llc; 12/18/19. $40,000
2907 Fairmount Ave, Wong Thanh Vu Quynh N; 12/18/19. $100,000
43 N Dover Ave, Citimortgage Inc Aps Real Estate Llc; 12/19/19. $109,500
3101 Boardwalk 1807, Den Boer Flarie Shen Lin; 12/20/19. $90,000
1527 N Arkansas Ave, Castro Pinto John 900 N Mlk Ac Llc; 12/20/19. $165,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 401, Gabriel Irina Cabanilla Keri; 12/20/19. $140,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 506, Brighton Towers 506 Llc Choi Young; 12/20/19. $51,000
300 Pacific Ave, Teach Solais Nj Llc Qin Luqi; 12/20/19. $20,100
BRIGANTINE
1404 Sheridan Blvd, Cope Edgar L Kunkle Robert M; 12/13/19. $320,000
4312 W Brigantine Ave Unit C‐3, Sorochen Frank Haines Alice; 12/16/19. $275,000
128 Hudson Drive, Patterson Rose M Maguire Michelle; 12/17/19. $275,000
716 Georgia Place Unit B, Keller Mark Doerr James Charles Jr; 12/17/19. $605,000
316 34th St S, Russ Diane M Cfre Investment Flips I Nj Corp; 12/17/19. $358,000
310 44th St S, Fagan Robert C Bersani Michael R; 12/20/19. $310,000
250 40th St S, Buongiorno Michael J Aquaro Paul M; 12/20/19. $648,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
229 Pocono St, Faison Vanessa C Veasey Anna; 12/17/19. $116,900
303 Jays Ave, US HUD Le Thu; 12/18/19. $94,000
1739 Central Ave, Owsley Wayne Vastano Angelo Joseph III; 12/19/19. $330,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6544 Mill Road, Wilson Ian Oconnell Alexis V; 12/20/19. $226,000
3011 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 12/20/19. $45,000
19 Pinedale Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Mccullough Georgina Claire; 12/20/19. $183,000
3009 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 12/20/19. $45,000
1 Holden Court, Amjad Rehman Inc Gonzalez Jesus; 12/23/19. $240,000
322 Blossom Circle, Reagan Paul Andrew Hopely Brian; 12/23/19. $284,500
28 Devon Drive, Morris Elayne J String Brian; 12/23/19. $245,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
318 S Jackson Ave, Ryan Michael Tortu Jonathan M; 12/18/19. $205,500
109 Sheffield Court, Walker Gwendolyn L/Admr Derosa Joseph Michael; 12/18/19. $250,000
9 Crowndale Place, Defilippis Edmund Kern Eleanor K; 12/18/19. $250,000
134 Club Place, Hill Carol C Connor Kevin J; 12/18/19. $65,000
24 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Hargrove Robert F II; 12/18/19. $329,120
563 Constitution Drive, Foye Larry Parihar Nancy; 12/19/19. $180,000
26 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bookout David L; 12/23/19. $267,860
204 Sturbridge Court, Vaugh Andrew Gandy Paige; 12/23/19. $266,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1389 West Point Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Laboy Breanna; 12/19/19. $149,000
6146 Robin Drive, Evans Scott Lee Heyes Graham; 12/20/19. $40,000
5098 Radnor Court, Guy Jensyl Alren Hades Llc; 12/23/19. $125,000
4341 Drosera Ave, Giunta Kevin A Oc Equities Llc; 12/23/19. $225,000
1101 Adams Ave, Verrone James M Short Caitlin; 12/26/19. $190,000
HAMMONTON
315 South Egg Harbor Road, Capoferri Carmel Riebe David R; 12/26/19. $147,00
11 Rachel Court, Berenato Joseph E Sr Losasso Toni; 12/27/19. $259,000
LINWOOD
E‐1 Constitution Court 501, Wren Maura L Ridgetop House Tr; 12/23/19. $180,000
3 E Royal Ave, Hoffman Jennifer Gonzalez Alberto E; 12/24/19. $305,000
114 S 18th Ave, 114 S 18th Llc 114 South 18th Street Llc; 12/03/19. $1,895,000
MARGATE
311 N Wilson Ave Unit A, Starr James J Farkus Joseph B; 12/27/19. $215,000
9105 Atlantic Ave #24, Tendler Barbara G Messina Philip A; 12/27/19. $91,500
3 N Benson Ave, Krieger David Schmidt Robert; 12/27/19. $720,000
NORTHFIELD
419 Davis Ave, Livingston Michelle Burns Kerry; 12/23/19. $283,000
254 West Mill Road, Richey Corey B Mitchell Keith,‐Sr; 12/23/19. $160,000
108 Cara Court, Scott Edward F III Yangala Ravi; 12/23/19. $410,000
PLEASANTVILLE
904 Skyline Condos, Mobley Angela Alren Achelous Llc; 12/26/19. $62,168
25 Ryon Ave, Dejesus Velazco Juan Liriano Demedina Maria D; 12/31/19. $102,000
PORT REPUBLIC
315 Chestnut Neck Road, Remlein Joseph R,‐Jr Bybee Jonathan D; 12/06/19. $223,000
SOMERS POINT
112 Osborne Road, Petransky Mary Ann Atlantic Blue Inv Llc; 12/19/19. $113,700
15 Braddock Drive, Holmes Steven Loren,‐Ind&Exr Obrien Shawn; M 12/20/19. $110,000
15 Braddock Drive, Obrien Shawn M Monsanto Charlton; 12/20/19. $134,000
23 N Ambler Road, 23 N Ambler Llc Dinatale John M; 12/30/19. $192,000
VENTNOR
7 N Baltimore Ave, Strang Christianne/Exrx Pasquarello Michael; 12/20/19. $274,000
611 N Dorset Ave, Mendell Richard A Hansen House Llc; 12/23/19. $243,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 101, Mackler Ruth,/Est Abrams Dena; 12/27/19. $165,000
Cape May County
AVALON
220 40th St, Kelly Janice Gallagher Thomas J Jr; 12/2019. $1,725,000
243 70th St, McCaffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 12/2019. $1,775,000
90 W 24th St, Byrne James A Mejzak Richard; 12/2019. $1,900,000
274 7th St, Binder John A IV Giampietro Francis; 12/2019. $2,495,000
7929 Dune Drive, Ertel Denise Evans Kristi; 12/2019. $368,750
CAPE MAY
11 Beach Ave #101, Hankle John J Vanore Joseph A; 12/2019. $775,000
405 Pittsburgh Ave, Hertzler Glenn J Sunnyside Hill LLC; 12/2019. $805,000
23 Mt Vernon Ave, Hirsh Harold Hughes Todd C; 12/2019. $912,500
11 Gurney St, Shields Charles T Icona Cape May 1 LLC; 12/2019. $1,500,000
211 S Beach Ave, Sutcliffe James E Jr Trust Maisano John Anthony: 12/2019. $357,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2115 Route 47, Warburton Rachel M Wissman Mary; 12/2019. $160,000
24 Barbers Lane, Mrtgg Equity Conv Asset Trust Gunneson William J; 12/2019. $166,250
19 Meadow Creek Drive, Davis Stephen J Ranalli Nicholas Daniel; 12/2019. $302,500
142 Powell Road, Barber Cherie E Barber Brandon L; 12/2019. $400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
8 E Weber Ave, Alliano Anthony J Wichelman Ronald C; 12/2019. $127,900
Lot 6 Block 606, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Di Stafano Michael; 12/2019. $136,000
21 W New Jersey Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Torres-Montijo Camris; 12/2019. $137,000
14 Mowery Ave, Porch William A Jr Mcwilliams Christine; 12/2019. $141,000
43 Church Road, Hamill Raymond D Jr Bowman David; 12/2019. $155,000
34 Maple Ave, Miller Eric M Hocker Jane E; 12/2019. $155,000
164 E Pacific Ave, Young Dylan C O’Rourke Marie T; 12/2019. $156,000
21 Avalon Road, Woehr Raymond R Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2019. $180,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
205 W Pacific Ave, Brown Elizabeth C Tees Joseph K Jr; 12/2019. $174,000
4 Corson St, Kiefer Michael Joseph Beitel Christopher; 12/2019. $207,000
21 Stagecoach Road, Jones Bryan T Hodges Robert Jr; 12/2019. $210,000
9 Starling Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Mason Timothy; 12/2019. $242,500
9 Brooks Ave, Tozour William H IV Dorta Steven J; 12/2019. $255,500
1207 Millman Blvd, Declemente Sharon Burke William L; 12/2019. $259,900
1204 Golf Club Road, Barnabei James Barnebei Jeffrey; 12/2019. $290,000
108 Springdale Court, Shea Adele J Gregorio Lawrence J; 12/2019. $295,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
539 E 9th Ave #305, Long Francis L Glazier Robert Scott; 12/2019. $207,000
500 Kennedy Drive #240, Barnes Walter Cosella Christina; 12/2019. $225,000
1000 Kennedy Drive, Henon Robert L Bruno John; 12/2019. $240,000
409 E 15th Ave, Luongo Robert Gaughan John; 12/2019. $241,000
1212-1214 Delaware Ave, Vecchio Family Rev Trust Vec Real Estate Inv LLC; 12/2019. $254,000
407 E 12th Ave, Kupcha Patrick C Bott Jeffrey; 12/2019. $260,000
106 W 21st Ave, Turbett William H III Turbett-Leighton Jennifer; 12/2019. $320,000
103 W 12th Ave, Mazzarella Frederic Vellucci Ramona; 12/2019. $345,000
OCEAN CITY
2800 Central Ave, Hofmann Robert Brittain Keith Robert; 11/2019. $820,000
210 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Martin Schempp Donna L; 11/2019. $895,000
3732-34 Wesley Ave, Heckman Lucille Gma LLC; 11/2019. $930,000
409 Ocean Ave, Mancus Suzanne Wilson James A; 11/2019. $930,000
1547 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Donald Craig W; 11/2019. $940,000
820 North St, Supulski Leonard P Adm Robert Coste Inc; 11/2019. $940,000
880-882 Brighton Place, Harrison Francis J Fischer Brian Charles; 11/2019. $985,000
2524-26 Wesley Ave #2526, Lucarini Michael A Papa Thomas F; 11/2019. $995,000
851 St James Place, Golden Clark Polyak James Matthew; 11/2019. $999,999
1563 Bay Ave, Kaplan Dawn Stewart Donald E; 11/2019. $1,175,000
901 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Golden Clark; 11/2019. $2,370,000
3716 Wesley Ave, Cedar Lane Devleopment LLC Lacher Beach Home LLC; 11/2019. $2,800,000
3408-30 Haven Ave, Panaro Eugene Campanella Cartherine; 11/2019. $92,500
801A-G Eighth St, F&L Enterprises LLC Kania Krzystof; 11/2019. $151,000
3540 Simpson Ave, Schaffer Gary G Tarves Gavin B; 11/2019. $200,000
812-20 Ocean Ave, Rodowicz Norman Tangi Anthony N; 11/2019. $225,000
819-27 Plymouth Place, Daley Virginia Mulligan Steven C; 11/2019. $247,000
715 Plymouth Place, Michel Scott Luber Robin S; 11/2019. $282,500
423 Central Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Ntl Asso Sunset Tm LLC; 11/2019. $315,007
3028 West Ave, Ramaglia Clare N Oakley Herbert G; 11/2019. $375,000
322 Boardwalk Un 1104, Taylor Susan Harnett James; 11/2019. $455,000
5208 Asbury Ave, Schocklin Thomas A Gardi Gabriel A; 11/2019. $545,000
1412-14 Haven Ave, Gallagher Anne V2 Properties LLC; 11/2019. $575,000
SEA ISLE CITY
124 31st St, Lyons Patrick K Fleming William D Jr; 11/2019. $685,000
124 51st St, Haley John D Mcnally Stephen; 11/2019. $905,000
19 52nd St East Un, Noodles 1 LLC Malpiedi David; 11/2019. $1,500,000
500 John F Kenney Blvd, Steck Andrew E Jr Cataldi Dorothea; 12/2019. $235,000
4114 Central Ave #211, Cumens Robert E Baldini Paul J Jr; 12/2019. $255,000
113 65th St, Carroll Robert J Mc Mullin Matthew J; 12/2019. $499,000
4100 Boardwalk, Faber Holding Co Inc Stahl Earl F; 12/2019. $517,000
120 51st St, Belyus Paul S Edwards Daniel J; 12/2019. $729,000
125 86th St East, Gallagher Robert J Sr Joseph Thomas LLC; 12/2019. $770,000
STONE HARBOR
376 94th St, Starlit J Koshar Fam Trust Schroeder John C Jr; 11/2019. $1,472,500
155 98th St, Mackey James III Montejo Marcus; 11/2019. $2,850,000
285 102nd St, Stone Harbor Marshall Richard E Rappaport David Ian; 12/2019. $410,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
91 Corson Tavern Road, Furey-Conger Ellen Singley Patricia A; 12/2019. $250,000
32 Black Oak Drive, Mislin Joseph E Fox Randall B; 12/2019. $265,000
41 Klains Lane, Godfrey William J Mansor John; 12/2019. $293,500
2025 Route 9, Smith Jill Cucci Mattina Michael E; 12/2019. $310,000
19 W Timber Drive, Gartner Jack Alesandrini Joseph; 12/2019. $375,000
13 Alexandria Court, Mc Comb Mickie Parsell Matthew R; 12/2019. $505,000
101 59th St East #A, Neuman Paul D Keenan Joseph M; 12/2019. $590,000
1 Klains Lane, Clayton Dev Asso L L C Mc Comb Mickie W; 12/2019. $117,500
WEST CAPE MAY
128 Sunset Blvd #4, Off Into The Sunset LLC Coastly LLC; 12/2019. $440,000
230 Sixth Ave, 232 Sixth Ave LLC Walker Matthew; 12/2019. $860,000
3201 Atlantic Ave, Colofranson D A Sr De Lussey Thomas V; 12/2019. $109,000
108 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Garagozzo Gregg; 12/2019. $725,000
335 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Czap David Paul; 12/2019. $741,984
WILDWOOD
4311 Mediterranean Ave #B, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Collins Joseph F; 12/2019. $192,500
310 E Poplar Ave #3, Warrington Robert B Mc Gee Raymond J; 12/2019. $280,000
123 W Roberts Ave, Meyerbuilt LLC 119 Roberts Ave LLC; 12/2019. $300,000
2703 Atlantic Ave, Early Stephen Mallozzi Maureen Rose; 12/2019. $320,000
327 E Pine Ave, Long Charles J Jr Drucis Deborah E; 12/2019. $345,000
6309 Pacific Ave, Hvisdock David J Kenney Robert T; 12/2019. $475,000
119-121 W Roberts Ave, Meyerbuilt LLC 119 Roberts Ave LLC; 12/2019. $590,000
242 E Burk Ave, Tash Holdings LLC Farlow Charles; 12/2019. $64,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7400 Ocean Ave #302N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Desiano Christopher; 11/2019. $399,900
415 E Heather Road, Deane Joseph Mc Guire Walter; 11/2019. $475,000
311 E Newark Ave, Quinn John F Jr Exr Sowers Randall; 11/2019. $510,000
6500 Pacific Ave, White Caps Dev LLC Finn Luke Francis; 11/2019. $589,000
307 E Farragut Road, Hirschfeld Harvey R Trust Quinn Christina M; 11/2019. $760,000
8700 New Jersey Ave, 8700 New Jersey Ave LLC A Little Cafe LLC; 12/2019. $183,000
427 E Monterey Ave, Antinore Anthony A Jr Fantozzi Donald; 12/2019. $267,000
112 W Hollywood Ave, Dh Enterprises LLC Vandegrift Joseph H; 12/2019. $269,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
619 Irving Ave, Bianco Michael By Shrf; Bianco Polly By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Coba Inc; 11/20/2019. $18,121.59
101 S Pine St, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Bautista Estela; Hilario Edgar Raymundo Garcia; 11/25/2019. $21,500
552 Coral Ave, Cruz David; Jimenez Juan; 11/26/2019. $117,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
484 S Burlington Road, Ilsley Robert A; Kauffman Ronald M; Kauffman Saundra E; 11/19/2019. $305,000
200 Fairton Millville Road, Broglin Margaret Fka; Neild David; Neild Margaret; Bermejo Jaime; Bermejo Maribel; 11/25/2019. $195,000
79 Fairton Cedarville Road, Wiley George R Jr; Nichols Samuel J; Wells Kayla M; 11/25/2019. $152,000
E Commerce St, Al-Yasha Thomas I Aka; Alyasha Thomas I Aka; Cabrera Domingo B; 11/29/2019. $10,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
435 Main St, Rudolph Diane E Est By Adm; Wetzel Bridget Ind Adm; Fiorani Maria; 11/25/2019. $120,000
420 Lummistown Road, Giovanelli Christopher James Jr; Giovanelli Faith; Norton Sarah; 11/26/2019. $115,000
MILLVILLE
118 Geissinger Ave, Muse Jerry Dale; Reynolds Melanie J Adm; Blandino Phillip; Jeffers Karly; 11/1/2019; $167,500
31 Packard Drive, Kiraly Donna M Fka; Louden Donna M; Mcinturf Linda J; 11/1/2019. $194,900
17 E Powell St, M&T Bank; Rahman Sm Mahbubur; 11/3/2019. $15,277
320 4th St South, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Safe Associates Llc; 11/4/2019. $22,200
1515 W Main St, Sooy Mary Ann Exec; Zuber Josephine Est By Exec; Zuber Walter Est; Orsorto-Fuentes Roger E; 11/4/2019. $28,000
8404 W Buckshutem Road, Headley Denise M Est; Headley Thomas; Kirchenbaum Denise M Fka; Sheff Michael; Tomlin Shana; 11/4/2019. $148,000
418 Crest Ave, Myers William; Smith Dustin P; Smith Shelby C; 11/5/2019. $95,000
1003 Buck St, Blb Resources By Agent; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Perez Francisco; 11/5/2019. $32,013
6 Deborah Drive, Johnson Laurie N; Johnson Walter R IV; Wu Jia Ming; 11/5/2019. $210,000
14 Marlyn Terrace, Go America Llc; Cruz Ricardo Bautista; 11/6/2019. $54,000
301 Riverside Drive, Maurice River Group Llc; Ruga John; Tetris Industrial Llc; 11/7/2019. $1,300,000
South 4th St, Burchfield April Est; Burchfield Michael; Roggio Nancy L; Roggio Salvatore W; 11/7/2019. $35,000.00
503-505 W Main St, Calkin John W; Calkin Kimberly A; Carroll James D; 11/7/2019. $135,000
517 Brian Ave, Ramos Tracy L; Rivera Carmen M; Rivera Luis O Santana; 11/7/2019. $144,000
354 Briar Drive, Porreca Paul R Jr; Martinez Luis H; Martinez Maria D; 11/7/2019. $180,000
SHILOH
27 Roadstown Road, Brooks David L; Brooks Laura N; Davis Roy II; 11/13/2019. $135,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
213 Chestnut Road, Axiom Bank, Mizenis David; 10/23/2019. $45,000
1280 Shiloh Pike, Durham Alice J; Durham Frank L; Eastwick James T; 11/13/2019. $154,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
224 Finley Road, Newton John C Ind Exec; Newton John J III Est By Exec; Travis Julie; Wilkins Walter Jr; 11/8/2019. $270,000
1613 3rd Ave, Baker Albert Aka Exec; Baker Christine Fka Est By Exec; Baker James Alberr Aka Exec; Torres Christine Est By Exec; Torres Guillermo; Delomeli Graciela Lopez; Lomeli Eriberto; 11/8/2019. $70,000
VINELAND
920 E Cherry St &C, Ojeda Marcelino Jr, Yyw Holdings Llc, 10/29/2019. $72,000
522 Hazel Ave, Husted Michelle; Simonni Larry S Jr, Caterina Nicole E, 10/30/2019. $165,000
2250 Helen Ave, Ocasio Christian S Exec; Pierce Gloria Est By Exec; Rosario Evelyn Ind Exec, Bailey Karina, 10/30/2019. $60,000
5506 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Ternay Kaitlyn, 10/31/2019. $210,000
2700 Rolfhausen Court, Community Development Fund Iii Trust By Trust; Hmc Assets Llc Trust, Joynes Loren, 10/31/2019. $269,900
805 E Chestnut Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Cavagnaro David J; Selby Justin M; 11/1/2019. $83,500
508 E Landis Ave, Karim Mohammed S; Bhavsar Nayna; 11/1/2019. $145,000
823 N Brewster Road, Crane William G; Maguire Laura Grace; Maguire Marcus Patrick; 11/1/2019. $133,500
1252 Livia Lane, Bermudez Carmen R; Bermudez Jeremias; Bell Tamara L; 11/1/2019. $230,000
44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec; Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Paz; 11/4/2019. $99,200
875 Arbor Court East, Didomenico Frank; Didomenico Gail A; Ss Jersey Acquisitions Llc; 11/4/2019. $400,000
519 Harvard St, Goberdhan Krishna; Goberdhan Rena; Pollard Marlon; 11/4/2019. $84,800
2432 La Valle Ave, Reed Norman; Ferrell Michael K; 11/4/2019. $275,000
1447 Venus Drive, Stevenson Dennis W; Stevenson Joyce; Demetz Yoselyn Francisco; Marrero Roberto Metz; 11/5/2019. $148,500
17 W Landis Ave, Vineland City Of Board Of Education; Twin Realty Llc; 11/5/2019. $500,000
1371 N Orchard Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Hammer Rentals Llc; 11/5/2019. $73,305
1190 Almond Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Luna Rae Investments Llc; 11/5/2019. $65,000
2507 Michelon Court, Hignutt Frank M; Hignutt Susan L; Loatman Tony; 11/6/2019. $234,000
516 Summer St, Associates Financial Services Corp Fka By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Navarro Evelyn & Mr By Shrf; Onemain Financial Inc By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/6/2019. $59,400
4331 Stanley Terrace, Alongi Laura; Home Again Restorations By Jayla Llc; Rodriguez Kimberly; Rodriguez Raul; 11/6/2019. $165,000
1176 Woodcrest Drive, Kousmine Laura; Ramos David Rodriguez; Serrano Francheska Santiago; 11/6/2019. $185,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
22 Rockland St, 8/2019. $400,000
16 Moonlight Drive, 8/2019. $327,500
2 Candle Lake Court, 8/2019. $259,900
46 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $344,000
21 Fountain View Drive, 8/2019. $250,000
BEACH HAVEN
225 Liberty Ave, 8/2019. $835,000
310 S W Ave Boat Slip#12, 8/2019. $20,000
315 Centre St, 8/2019. $657,500
124 Fifth St, 8/2019. $905,000
Shelter Harbor Slip D-41 Eleventh St, 8/2019. $35,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-8, 8/2019. $55,000
424 Dock Road, 8/2019. $500,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1201 Capstan Drive, 8/2019. $850,000
152 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $547,032
904 Elwood St, 8/2019. $295,000
13 Hollywood Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000
1206 Ocean St, 8/2019. $136,515
745 Oxford Road, 8/2019. $375,000
8 Ditton Lane, 8/2019. $320,000
466 Ensign Road, 8/2019. $179,500
721 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500
536 Tappan St, 8/2019. $247,350
216 Sinclair Ave, 8/2019. $196,500
23 Jones Road, 8/2019. $175,500
Chesapeake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000
637 Alpine St, 8/2019. $242,500
502 Teakwood Drive, 8/2019. $230,000
507 Teakwood Dr, 8/2019. $225,000
708 Biscayne Dr, 8/2019. $125,000
908 Orlando Drive, 8/2019. $299,300
304 Mainsail Court, 8/2019. $271,000
2002 Hillwood Road, 8/2019. $212,000
Hoyt St, 8/2019. $55,000
1719 Key West Road, 8/2019. $353,000
611 Ranger Dr, 8/2019. $202,500
28 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2019. $142,100
252 Lakeside Drive N, 8/2019. $125,000
867 Sunrise Blvd, 8/2019. $645,000
905 Bowsprit Point, 8/2019. $563,750
132 Caldwell Ave, 8/2019. $230,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659
21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000
112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000
1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500
3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900
47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500
5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000
35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000
4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000
28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000
70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500
12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000
1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900
8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218
149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000
5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
8 Strathmere St, 8/2019. $439,000
18 Bayview Drive, 8/2019. $370,000
24 Mizzen Way, 8/2019. $238,960
184 Royal Oaks Drive, 8/2019. $310,000
32 Ship Bottom Lane, 8/2019. $428,000
23 Grand Bay Harbor Drand Boat Slip, 8/2019. $285,000
43 Brigantine Blvd, 8/2019. $435,000
31 Willow St, 8/2019. $145,000
22 Barbara Court, 8/2019. $250,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
TUCKERTON
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
