Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1013 Shelburne Ave, Zona Henry M Dhyne Charles W Jr; 12/23/19. $245,000

646 S Shore Road, Huynh Nick Perez Felix Reyes; 12/24/19. $205,000

704a N Shore Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sunset Tm Llc; 12/31/19. $97,500

ATLANTIC CITY

1724 Hummock Ave, Hu 1724 Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 12/17/19. $52,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1415‐2, Garrow Ralph R Schwartz Alan H; 12/17/19. $150,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2504‐2, Follacchio Judith/Tr Futterman Martin Herbert; 12/17/19. $285,000

100 S Berkley Square Unit 15k, Fannie Mae Sher Sandra; 12/18/19. $165,000

317 Beach Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger 317 Beach Llc; 12/18/19. $40,000

2907 Fairmount Ave, Wong Thanh Vu Quynh N; 12/18/19. $100,000

43 N Dover Ave, Citimortgage Inc Aps Real Estate Llc; 12/19/19. $109,500

3101 Boardwalk 1807, Den Boer Flarie Shen Lin; 12/20/19. $90,000

1527 N Arkansas Ave, Castro Pinto John 900 N Mlk Ac Llc; 12/20/19. $165,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 401, Gabriel Irina Cabanilla Keri; 12/20/19. $140,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 506, Brighton Towers 506 Llc Choi Young; 12/20/19. $51,000

300 Pacific Ave, Teach Solais Nj Llc Qin Luqi; 12/20/19. $20,100

BRIGANTINE

1404 Sheridan Blvd, Cope Edgar L Kunkle Robert M; 12/13/19. $320,000

4312 W Brigantine Ave Unit C‐3, Sorochen Frank Haines Alice; 12/16/19. $275,000

128 Hudson Drive, Patterson Rose M Maguire Michelle; 12/17/19. $275,000

716 Georgia Place Unit B, Keller Mark Doerr James Charles Jr; 12/17/19. $605,000

316 34th St S, Russ Diane M Cfre Investment Flips I Nj Corp; 12/17/19. $358,000

310 44th St S, Fagan Robert C Bersani Michael R; 12/20/19. $310,000

250 40th St S, Buongiorno Michael J Aquaro Paul M; 12/20/19. $648,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

229 Pocono St, Faison Vanessa C Veasey Anna; 12/17/19. $116,900

303 Jays Ave, US HUD Le Thu; 12/18/19. $94,000

1739 Central Ave, Owsley Wayne Vastano Angelo Joseph III; 12/19/19. $330,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6544 Mill Road, Wilson Ian Oconnell Alexis V; 12/20/19. $226,000

3011 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 12/20/19. $45,000

19 Pinedale Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Mccullough Georgina Claire; 12/20/19. $183,000

3009 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 12/20/19. $45,000

1 Holden Court, Amjad Rehman Inc Gonzalez Jesus; 12/23/19. $240,000

322 Blossom Circle, Reagan Paul Andrew Hopely Brian; 12/23/19. $284,500

28 Devon Drive, Morris Elayne J String Brian; 12/23/19. $245,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

318 S Jackson Ave, Ryan Michael Tortu Jonathan M; 12/18/19. $205,500

109 Sheffield Court, Walker Gwendolyn L/Admr Derosa Joseph Michael; 12/18/19. $250,000

9 Crowndale Place, Defilippis Edmund Kern Eleanor K; 12/18/19. $250,000

134 Club Place, Hill Carol C Connor Kevin J; 12/18/19. $65,000

24 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Hargrove Robert F II; 12/18/19. $329,120

563 Constitution Drive, Foye Larry Parihar Nancy; 12/19/19. $180,000

26 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bookout David L; 12/23/19. $267,860

204 Sturbridge Court, Vaugh Andrew Gandy Paige; 12/23/19. $266,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1389 West Point Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Laboy Breanna; 12/19/19. $149,000

6146 Robin Drive, Evans Scott Lee Heyes Graham; 12/20/19. $40,000

5098 Radnor Court, Guy Jensyl Alren Hades Llc; 12/23/19. $125,000

4341 Drosera Ave, Giunta Kevin A Oc Equities Llc; 12/23/19. $225,000

1101 Adams Ave, Verrone James M Short Caitlin; 12/26/19. $190,000

HAMMONTON

315 South Egg Harbor Road, Capoferri Carmel Riebe David R; 12/26/19. $147,00

11 Rachel Court, Berenato Joseph E Sr Losasso Toni; 12/27/19. $259,000

LINWOOD

E‐1 Constitution Court 501, Wren Maura L Ridgetop House Tr; 12/23/19. $180,000

3 E Royal Ave, Hoffman Jennifer Gonzalez Alberto E; 12/24/19. $305,000

114 S 18th Ave, 114 S 18th Llc 114 South 18th Street Llc; 12/03/19. $1,895,000

MARGATE

311 N Wilson Ave Unit A, Starr James J Farkus Joseph B; 12/27/19. $215,000

9105 Atlantic Ave #24, Tendler Barbara G Messina Philip A; 12/27/19. $91,500

3 N Benson Ave, Krieger David Schmidt Robert; 12/27/19. $720,000

NORTHFIELD

419 Davis Ave, Livingston Michelle Burns Kerry; 12/23/19. $283,000

254 West Mill Road, Richey Corey B Mitchell Keith,‐Sr; 12/23/19. $160,000

108 Cara Court, Scott Edward F III Yangala Ravi; 12/23/19. $410,000

PLEASANTVILLE

904 Skyline Condos, Mobley Angela Alren Achelous Llc; 12/26/19. $62,168

25 Ryon Ave, Dejesus Velazco Juan Liriano Demedina Maria D; 12/31/19. $102,000

PORT REPUBLIC

315 Chestnut Neck Road, Remlein Joseph R,‐Jr Bybee Jonathan D; 12/06/19. $223,000

SOMERS POINT

112 Osborne Road, Petransky Mary Ann Atlantic Blue Inv Llc; 12/19/19. $113,700

15 Braddock Drive, Holmes Steven Loren,‐Ind&Exr Obrien Shawn; M 12/20/19. $110,000

15 Braddock Drive, Obrien Shawn M Monsanto Charlton; 12/20/19. $134,000

23 N Ambler Road, 23 N Ambler Llc Dinatale John M; 12/30/19. $192,000

VENTNOR

7 N Baltimore Ave, Strang Christianne/Exrx Pasquarello Michael; 12/20/19. $274,000

611 N Dorset Ave, Mendell Richard A Hansen House Llc; 12/23/19. $243,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 101, Mackler Ruth,/Est Abrams Dena; 12/27/19. $165,000

Cape May County

AVALON

220 40th St, Kelly Janice Gallagher Thomas J Jr; 12/2019. $1,725,000

243 70th St, McCaffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 12/2019. $1,775,000

90 W 24th St, Byrne James A Mejzak Richard; 12/2019. $1,900,000

274 7th St, Binder John A IV Giampietro Francis; 12/2019. $2,495,000

7929 Dune Drive, Ertel Denise Evans Kristi; 12/2019. $368,750

CAPE MAY

11 Beach Ave #101, Hankle John J Vanore Joseph A; 12/2019. $775,000

405 Pittsburgh Ave, Hertzler Glenn J Sunnyside Hill LLC; 12/2019. $805,000

23 Mt Vernon Ave, Hirsh Harold Hughes Todd C; 12/2019. $912,500

11 Gurney St, Shields Charles T Icona Cape May 1 LLC; 12/2019. $1,500,000

211 S Beach Ave, Sutcliffe James E Jr Trust Maisano John Anthony: 12/2019. $357,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2115 Route 47, Warburton Rachel M Wissman Mary; 12/2019. $160,000

24 Barbers Lane, Mrtgg Equity Conv Asset Trust Gunneson William J; 12/2019. $166,250

19 Meadow Creek Drive, Davis Stephen J Ranalli Nicholas Daniel; 12/2019. $302,500

142 Powell Road, Barber Cherie E Barber Brandon L; 12/2019. $400,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

8 E Weber Ave, Alliano Anthony J Wichelman Ronald C; 12/2019. $127,900

Lot 6 Block 606, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Di Stafano Michael; 12/2019. $136,000

21 W New Jersey Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Torres-Montijo Camris; 12/2019. $137,000

14 Mowery Ave, Porch William A Jr Mcwilliams Christine; 12/2019. $141,000

43 Church Road, Hamill Raymond D Jr Bowman David; 12/2019. $155,000

34 Maple Ave, Miller Eric M Hocker Jane E; 12/2019. $155,000

164 E Pacific Ave, Young Dylan C O’Rourke Marie T; 12/2019. $156,000

21 Avalon Road, Woehr Raymond R Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2019. $180,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

205 W Pacific Ave, Brown Elizabeth C Tees Joseph K Jr; 12/2019. $174,000

4 Corson St, Kiefer Michael Joseph Beitel Christopher; 12/2019. $207,000

21 Stagecoach Road, Jones Bryan T Hodges Robert Jr; 12/2019. $210,000

9 Starling Ave, Jcm Dev LLC Mason Timothy; 12/2019. $242,500

9 Brooks Ave, Tozour William H IV Dorta Steven J; 12/2019. $255,500

1207 Millman Blvd, Declemente Sharon Burke William L; 12/2019. $259,900

1204 Golf Club Road, Barnabei James Barnebei Jeffrey; 12/2019. $290,000

108 Springdale Court, Shea Adele J Gregorio Lawrence J; 12/2019. $295,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

539 E 9th Ave #305, Long Francis L Glazier Robert Scott; 12/2019. $207,000

500 Kennedy Drive #240, Barnes Walter Cosella Christina; 12/2019. $225,000

1000 Kennedy Drive, Henon Robert L Bruno John; 12/2019. $240,000

409 E 15th Ave, Luongo Robert Gaughan John; 12/2019. $241,000

1212-1214 Delaware Ave, Vecchio Family Rev Trust Vec Real Estate Inv LLC; 12/2019. $254,000

407 E 12th Ave, Kupcha Patrick C Bott Jeffrey; 12/2019. $260,000

106 W 21st Ave, Turbett William H III Turbett-Leighton Jennifer; 12/2019. $320,000

103 W 12th Ave, Mazzarella Frederic Vellucci Ramona; 12/2019. $345,000

OCEAN CITY

2800 Central Ave, Hofmann Robert Brittain Keith Robert; 11/2019. $820,000

210 Bartram Lane, Schlembach Martin Schempp Donna L; 11/2019. $895,000

3732-34 Wesley Ave, Heckman Lucille Gma LLC; 11/2019. $930,000

409 Ocean Ave, Mancus Suzanne Wilson James A; 11/2019. $930,000

1547 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Mc Donald Craig W; 11/2019. $940,000

820 North St, Supulski Leonard P Adm Robert Coste Inc; 11/2019. $940,000

880-882 Brighton Place, Harrison Francis J Fischer Brian Charles; 11/2019. $985,000

2524-26 Wesley Ave #2526, Lucarini Michael A Papa Thomas F; 11/2019. $995,000

851 St James Place, Golden Clark Polyak James Matthew; 11/2019. $999,999

1563 Bay Ave, Kaplan Dawn Stewart Donald E; 11/2019. $1,175,000

901 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Golden Clark; 11/2019. $2,370,000

3716 Wesley Ave, Cedar Lane Devleopment LLC Lacher Beach Home LLC; 11/2019. $2,800,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Panaro Eugene Campanella Cartherine; 11/2019. $92,500

801A-G Eighth St, F&L Enterprises LLC Kania Krzystof; 11/2019. $151,000

3540 Simpson Ave, Schaffer Gary G Tarves Gavin B; 11/2019. $200,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Rodowicz Norman Tangi Anthony N; 11/2019. $225,000

819-27 Plymouth Place, Daley Virginia Mulligan Steven C; 11/2019. $247,000

715 Plymouth Place, Michel Scott Luber Robin S; 11/2019. $282,500

423 Central Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Ntl Asso Sunset Tm LLC; 11/2019. $315,007

3028 West Ave, Ramaglia Clare N Oakley Herbert G; 11/2019. $375,000

322 Boardwalk Un 1104, Taylor Susan Harnett James; 11/2019. $455,000

5208 Asbury Ave, Schocklin Thomas A Gardi Gabriel A; 11/2019. $545,000

1412-14 Haven Ave, Gallagher Anne V2 Properties LLC; 11/2019. $575,000

SEA ISLE CITY

124 31st St, Lyons Patrick K Fleming William D Jr; 11/2019. $685,000

124 51st St, Haley John D Mcnally Stephen; 11/2019. $905,000

19 52nd St East Un, Noodles 1 LLC Malpiedi David; 11/2019. $1,500,000

500 John F Kenney Blvd, Steck Andrew E Jr Cataldi Dorothea; 12/2019. $235,000

4114 Central Ave #211, Cumens Robert E Baldini Paul J Jr; 12/2019. $255,000

113 65th St, Carroll Robert J Mc Mullin Matthew J; 12/2019. $499,000

4100 Boardwalk, Faber Holding Co Inc Stahl Earl F; 12/2019. $517,000

120 51st St, Belyus Paul S Edwards Daniel J; 12/2019. $729,000

125 86th St East, Gallagher Robert J Sr Joseph Thomas LLC; 12/2019. $770,000

STONE HARBOR

376 94th St, Starlit J Koshar Fam Trust Schroeder John C Jr; 11/2019. $1,472,500

155 98th St, Mackey James III Montejo Marcus; 11/2019. $2,850,000

285 102nd St, Stone Harbor Marshall Richard E Rappaport David Ian; 12/2019. $410,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

91 Corson Tavern Road, Furey-Conger Ellen Singley Patricia A; 12/2019. $250,000

32 Black Oak Drive, Mislin Joseph E Fox Randall B; 12/2019. $265,000

41 Klains Lane, Godfrey William J Mansor John; 12/2019. $293,500

2025 Route 9, Smith Jill Cucci Mattina Michael E; 12/2019. $310,000

19 W Timber Drive, Gartner Jack Alesandrini Joseph; 12/2019. $375,000

13 Alexandria Court, Mc Comb Mickie Parsell Matthew R; 12/2019. $505,000

101 59th St East #A, Neuman Paul D Keenan Joseph M; 12/2019. $590,000

1 Klains Lane, Clayton Dev Asso L L C Mc Comb Mickie W; 12/2019. $117,500

WEST CAPE MAY

128 Sunset Blvd #4, Off Into The Sunset LLC Coastly LLC; 12/2019. $440,000

230 Sixth Ave, 232 Sixth Ave LLC Walker Matthew; 12/2019. $860,000

3201 Atlantic Ave, Colofranson D A Sr De Lussey Thomas V; 12/2019. $109,000

108 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Garagozzo Gregg; 12/2019. $725,000

335 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Czap David Paul; 12/2019. $741,984

WILDWOOD

4311 Mediterranean Ave #B, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Collins Joseph F; 12/2019. $192,500

310 E Poplar Ave #3, Warrington Robert B Mc Gee Raymond J; 12/2019. $280,000

123 W Roberts Ave, Meyerbuilt LLC 119 Roberts Ave LLC; 12/2019. $300,000

2703 Atlantic Ave, Early Stephen Mallozzi Maureen Rose; 12/2019. $320,000

327 E Pine Ave, Long Charles J Jr Drucis Deborah E; 12/2019. $345,000

6309 Pacific Ave, Hvisdock David J Kenney Robert T; 12/2019. $475,000

119-121 W Roberts Ave, Meyerbuilt LLC 119 Roberts Ave LLC; 12/2019. $590,000

242 E Burk Ave, Tash Holdings LLC Farlow Charles; 12/2019. $64,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7400 Ocean Ave #302N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Desiano Christopher; 11/2019. $399,900

415 E Heather Road, Deane Joseph Mc Guire Walter; 11/2019. $475,000

311 E Newark Ave, Quinn John F Jr Exr Sowers Randall; 11/2019. $510,000

6500 Pacific Ave, White Caps Dev LLC Finn Luke Francis; 11/2019. $589,000

307 E Farragut Road, Hirschfeld Harvey R Trust Quinn Christina M; 11/2019. $760,000

8700 New Jersey Ave, 8700 New Jersey Ave LLC A Little Cafe LLC; 12/2019. $183,000

427 E Monterey Ave, Antinore Anthony A Jr Fantozzi Donald; 12/2019. $267,000

112 W Hollywood Ave, Dh Enterprises LLC Vandegrift Joseph H; 12/2019. $269,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

619 Irving Ave, Bianco Michael By Shrf; Bianco Polly By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Coba Inc; 11/20/2019. $18,121.59

101 S Pine St, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Bautista Estela; Hilario Edgar Raymundo Garcia; 11/25/2019. $21,500

552 Coral Ave, Cruz David; Jimenez Juan; 11/26/2019. $117,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

484 S Burlington Road, Ilsley Robert A; Kauffman Ronald M; Kauffman Saundra E; 11/19/2019. $305,000

200 Fairton Millville Road, Broglin Margaret Fka; Neild David; Neild Margaret; Bermejo Jaime; Bermejo Maribel; 11/25/2019. $195,000

79 Fairton Cedarville Road, Wiley George R Jr; Nichols Samuel J; Wells Kayla M; 11/25/2019. $152,000

E Commerce St, Al-Yasha Thomas I Aka; Alyasha Thomas I Aka; Cabrera Domingo B; 11/29/2019. $10,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

435 Main St, Rudolph Diane E Est By Adm; Wetzel Bridget Ind Adm; Fiorani Maria; 11/25/2019. $120,000

420 Lummistown Road, Giovanelli Christopher James Jr; Giovanelli Faith; Norton Sarah; 11/26/2019. $115,000

MILLVILLE

118 Geissinger Ave, Muse Jerry Dale; Reynolds Melanie J Adm; Blandino Phillip; Jeffers Karly; 11/1/2019; $167,500

31 Packard Drive, Kiraly Donna M Fka; Louden Donna M; Mcinturf Linda J; 11/1/2019. $194,900

17 E Powell St, M&T Bank; Rahman Sm Mahbubur; 11/3/2019. $15,277

320 4th St South, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Safe Associates Llc; 11/4/2019. $22,200

1515 W Main St, Sooy Mary Ann Exec; Zuber Josephine Est By Exec; Zuber Walter Est; Orsorto-Fuentes Roger E; 11/4/2019. $28,000

8404 W Buckshutem Road, Headley Denise M Est; Headley Thomas; Kirchenbaum Denise M Fka; Sheff Michael; Tomlin Shana; 11/4/2019. $148,000

418 Crest Ave, Myers William; Smith Dustin P; Smith Shelby C; 11/5/2019. $95,000

1003 Buck St, Blb Resources By Agent; Collins Myya; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Perez Francisco; 11/5/2019. $32,013

6 Deborah Drive, Johnson Laurie N; Johnson Walter R IV; Wu Jia Ming; 11/5/2019. $210,000

14 Marlyn Terrace, Go America Llc; Cruz Ricardo Bautista; 11/6/2019. $54,000

301 Riverside Drive, Maurice River Group Llc; Ruga John; Tetris Industrial Llc; 11/7/2019. $1,300,000

South 4th St, Burchfield April Est; Burchfield Michael; Roggio Nancy L; Roggio Salvatore W; 11/7/2019. $35,000.00

503-505 W Main St, Calkin John W; Calkin Kimberly A; Carroll James D; 11/7/2019. $135,000

517 Brian Ave, Ramos Tracy L; Rivera Carmen M; Rivera Luis O Santana; 11/7/2019. $144,000

354 Briar Drive, Porreca Paul R Jr; Martinez Luis H; Martinez Maria D; 11/7/2019. $180,000

SHILOH

27 Roadstown Road, Brooks David L; Brooks Laura N; Davis Roy II; 11/13/2019. $135,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

213 Chestnut Road, Axiom Bank, Mizenis David; 10/23/2019. $45,000

1280 Shiloh Pike, Durham Alice J; Durham Frank L; Eastwick James T; 11/13/2019. $154,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

224 Finley Road, Newton John C Ind Exec; Newton John J III Est By Exec; Travis Julie; Wilkins Walter Jr; 11/8/2019. $270,000

1613 3rd Ave, Baker Albert Aka Exec; Baker Christine Fka Est By Exec; Baker James Alberr Aka Exec; Torres Christine Est By Exec; Torres Guillermo; Delomeli Graciela Lopez; Lomeli Eriberto; 11/8/2019. $70,000

VINELAND

920 E Cherry St &C, Ojeda Marcelino Jr, Yyw Holdings Llc, 10/29/2019. $72,000

522 Hazel Ave, Husted Michelle; Simonni Larry S Jr, Caterina Nicole E, 10/30/2019. $165,000

2250 Helen Ave, Ocasio Christian S Exec; Pierce Gloria Est By Exec; Rosario Evelyn Ind Exec, Bailey Karina, 10/30/2019. $60,000

5506 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Ternay Kaitlyn, 10/31/2019. $210,000

2700 Rolfhausen Court, Community Development Fund Iii Trust By Trust; Hmc Assets Llc Trust, Joynes Loren, 10/31/2019. $269,900

805 E Chestnut Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Cavagnaro David J; Selby Justin M; 11/1/2019. $83,500

508 E Landis Ave, Karim Mohammed S; Bhavsar Nayna; 11/1/2019. $145,000

823 N Brewster Road, Crane William G; Maguire Laura Grace; Maguire Marcus Patrick; 11/1/2019. $133,500

1252 Livia Lane, Bermudez Carmen R; Bermudez Jeremias; Bell Tamara L; 11/1/2019. $230,000

44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec; Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Paz; 11/4/2019. $99,200

875 Arbor Court East, Didomenico Frank; Didomenico Gail A; Ss Jersey Acquisitions Llc; 11/4/2019. $400,000

519 Harvard St, Goberdhan Krishna; Goberdhan Rena; Pollard Marlon; 11/4/2019. $84,800

2432 La Valle Ave, Reed Norman; Ferrell Michael K; 11/4/2019. $275,000

1447 Venus Drive, Stevenson Dennis W; Stevenson Joyce; Demetz Yoselyn Francisco; Marrero Roberto Metz; 11/5/2019. $148,500

17 W Landis Ave, Vineland City Of Board Of Education; Twin Realty Llc; 11/5/2019. $500,000

1371 N Orchard Road, Blb Resources Delegate; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Hammer Rentals Llc; 11/5/2019. $73,305

1190 Almond Road, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Luna Rae Investments Llc; 11/5/2019. $65,000

2507 Michelon Court, Hignutt Frank M; Hignutt Susan L; Loatman Tony; 11/6/2019. $234,000

516 Summer St, Associates Financial Services Corp Fka By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Navarro Evelyn & Mr By Shrf; Onemain Financial Inc By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/6/2019. $59,400

4331 Stanley Terrace, Alongi Laura; Home Again Restorations By Jayla Llc; Rodriguez Kimberly; Rodriguez Raul; 11/6/2019. $165,000

1176 Woodcrest Drive, Kousmine Laura; Ramos David Rodriguez; Serrano Francheska Santiago; 11/6/2019. $185,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

22 Rockland St, 8/2019. $400,000

16 Moonlight Drive, 8/2019. $327,500

2 Candle Lake Court, 8/2019. $259,900

46 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $344,000

21 Fountain View Drive, 8/2019. $250,000

BEACH HAVEN

225 Liberty Ave, 8/2019. $835,000

310 S W Ave Boat Slip#12, 8/2019. $20,000

315 Centre St, 8/2019. $657,500

124 Fifth St, 8/2019. $905,000

Shelter Harbor Slip D-41 Eleventh St, 8/2019. $35,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-8, 8/2019. $55,000

424 Dock Road, 8/2019. $500,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1201 Capstan Drive, 8/2019. $850,000

152 Ambermist Way, 8/2019. $547,032

904 Elwood St, 8/2019. $295,000

13 Hollywood Blvd, 8/2019. $150,000

1206 Ocean St, 8/2019. $136,515

745 Oxford Road, 8/2019. $375,000

8 Ditton Lane, 8/2019. $320,000

466 Ensign Road, 8/2019. $179,500

721 Nautilus Blvd, 8/2019. $281,500

536 Tappan St, 8/2019. $247,350

216 Sinclair Ave, 8/2019. $196,500

23 Jones Road, 8/2019. $175,500

Chesapeake Drive, 8/2019. $80,000

637 Alpine St, 8/2019. $242,500

502 Teakwood Drive, 8/2019. $230,000

507 Teakwood Dr, 8/2019. $225,000

708 Biscayne Dr, 8/2019. $125,000

908 Orlando Drive, 8/2019. $299,300

304 Mainsail Court, 8/2019. $271,000

2002 Hillwood Road, 8/2019. $212,000

Hoyt St, 8/2019. $55,000

1719 Key West Road, 8/2019. $353,000

611 Ranger Dr, 8/2019. $202,500

28 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2019. $142,100

252 Lakeside Drive N, 8/2019. $125,000

867 Sunrise Blvd, 8/2019. $645,000

905 Bowsprit Point, 8/2019. $563,750

132 Caldwell Ave, 8/2019. $230,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659

21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000

112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000

1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500

3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900

47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500

5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000

35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000

4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000

28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000

70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500

12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000

1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900

8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218

149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000

5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

8 Strathmere St, 8/2019. $439,000

18 Bayview Drive, 8/2019. $370,000

24 Mizzen Way, 8/2019. $238,960

184 Royal Oaks Drive, 8/2019. $310,000

32 Ship Bottom Lane, 8/2019. $428,000

23 Grand Bay Harbor Drand Boat Slip, 8/2019. $285,000

43 Brigantine Blvd, 8/2019. $435,000

31 Willow St, 8/2019. $145,000

22 Barbara Court, 8/2019. $250,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000

1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000

48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000

349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000

144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000

7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000

1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000

247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000

144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000

1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000

267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500

1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000

1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750

1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000

247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000

148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000

337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500

TUCKERTON

46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000

85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302

319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000

12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000

25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000

22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611

11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments