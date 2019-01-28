Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
7751 Ocean Drive, Boyle Joseph J Jr Mc Cafferty Bridie M P; 8/2018. $400,000
3470 Dune Drive N Un, Miller John E Faunce James G; 8/2018. $840,000
148 18th St, Cardozo M H V Tr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2018. $1,275,000
138 18th St, Cardozo M H V Tr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2018. $1,275,000
304 37th St, Dempsey Conall Sirva Rel Credit LLC; 8/2018. $2,150,000
304 37th St, Sirva Rel Credit LLC Begier John; 8/2018. $2,150,000
Lot 96 Block 85, Forster Sheryl S 69 Pelican Drive Tr; 8/2018. $2,650,000
202 75th St, Av75 LLC Lee Scott Alan; 8/2018. $3,195,000
216 7th St, Sasso John T Lamb William III; 8/2018. $1,200,000
Lot 26 Block 31.03, Garcia Patricia Est Exr Avalon 31 LLC; 8/2018. $1,200,000
162 34th St, Voelbel James M Hunt Family Real Estate Trust; 8/2018. $2,150,000
7929 Dune Drive, Lawlor Ronald A Lawlor John; 8/2018. $284,000
7900 Dune Drive Un 220, Le Claire Michael L Maier Randall; 8/2018. $400,000
2968 First Ave, Gallo Frank J Dobbeck Scott E; 8/2018. $1,400,000
4303 5th Ave, Steely John David Exr J & J Prop LLC; 8/2018. $1,800,000
171 35th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Dzwonczyk John Eric; 8/2018. $2,850,000
313 76th St, Poseidon Cus Homes LLC Bramley John Sr; 8/2018. $2,950,000
CAPE MAY
1311 D Vermont Ave, Farley James J Bauer Constance J; 8/2018. $334,000
828 Lafayette St, Slope Ronald W Gilbert Christian L; 8/2018. $462,000
11 Beach Ave, Pantalone Carole V Gordon James T III; 8/2018. $810,000
901 Benton Ave, Simpson Linda Kkm Properties LLC; 8/2018. $850,000
830 Corgie St, Smithson Richard D Sunnyside Hill LLC; 8/2018. $855,000
1035 Washington St, Shore Real Estate Dev Bremer Kevin P; 8/2018. $1,215,000
805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 203, Richards Thomas P Sr Mortman Jayme S; 8/2018. $485,000
202 Reading Ave, Ream Diane M D’Entremont Joseph; 8/2018. $755,000
1231 Ohio Ave, Blythe Brett Deysher Jeffrey D; 8/2018. $350,000
908 Lafayette St, Mc Sherry James Jr Kramer Charles W III; 8/2018. $444,000
1295 Lafayette St Un A, Hendrixson Bruce C Siedzkowski John D; 8/2018. $600,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
70 Golden Spike, Kalb William G Jr Fischer William J Jr; 8/2018. $38,000
Whistle Stop Road Un 310, Ward Joseph M Richardson Joseph D; 8/2018. $45,000
201 Pullman Ave, Ryan Thomas J Hernandez Orlando; 8/2018. $51,300
Magnolia Drive Un 24, Quattrone Michael Jeannechild Penny; 8/2018. $62,500
15 Miranda Lane, Sac Inv LLC Nowacky Kelly A; 8/2018. $225,000
153 Corsons Tavern Road, Collins Lynn Mary Collins Lynzee; 8/2018. $250,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
123 Pinetree Drive, Nolan Robert A Shrff Kelly Eric; 8/2018. $75,000
614 Seashore Road, Matthews Harold D Hansen Blair E; 8/2018. $80,000
38 Maryland Ave, Brant Paul Day Christopher; 8/2018. $119,000
145 Sheridan Ave, Garr Christopher L Mc Carthy Patrick K; 8/2018. $194,000
401 Croydon Drive, Stellander Eric N Roseto Michael J; 8/2018. $220,000
12 Cliffside Road, Cassidy Leo Est Exr Cape Real Es Dev LLC; 8/2018. $225,000
711 Wayne Ave, Riolo Anthony J Baranoski Mark; 8/2018. $229,500
625 Town Bank Road, Noonan Daniel Suarez Andre; 8/2018. $230,000
604 Hughes Ave, Eppenbach Jeremy T Mustico L M; 8/2018. $245,000
609 Breakwater Road, Greenling William Blackshire S M; 8/2018. $245,000
611 Clubhouse Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Scala Thomas; 8/2018. $320,000
300 E Raleigh Ave, Noland Charles W Mitten Jolynne G; 8/2018. $375,000
245 E Pacific Ave, Cape Home Inv LLC Krzywicki James; 8/2018. $45,000
9 Rossi Drive, Wallace Helen E Yerk Micah; 8/2018. $83,000
101 E Virginia Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Trdg Rushmore Loan Mgmt Svc LLC; 8/2018. $87,000
116 Old Mill Drive, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 8/2018. $116,000
218 Hughes Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 8/2018. $120,000
308 Village Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Dougherty Dennis Vincent; 8/2018. $131,250
247 Breakwater Road, Beeby Thomas Rodenbaugh Michael K; 8/2018. $184,000
155 Kentucky Ave, Mcananey Kevin Longnecker Jodie; 8/2018. $184,000
12 E Miami Ave, Folis Sophia L Loefflad Michael S; 8/2018. $185,000
713 Whildam Ave, Gillen Charlene Shields Debra S; 8/2018. $190,000
300 Cedardale Ave, Camero John J III Devine James F Jr; 8/2018. $202,800
110 Willow Drive, Salasin Robert J Rosell-Takayama Scott; 8/2018. $235,000
236 Pennsylvania Ave, Dugan Wayne Kearney Paul H; 8/2018. $319,000
1315 Emerson Ave, Fields Janine P Vancko Ellen P; 8/2018. $383,000
231 E Raleigh Ave, Rodriguez Renaldo Watersedge @ Parsippany LLC; 8/2018. $540,000
12 Englewood Road, Tracey Michael Joseph Schmidt Richard J; 8/2018. $665,000
1234 and 1236 Route 109, Gronbeck Family LLC Sea Gear Prop LLC; 8/2018. $800,000
638 Sea Grove Ave, De Groff Clark New Jersey DEP 636; 8/2018; $1,864,285
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
122 W Dunbar St, Deutsche Bk Nat Trust Altobelli Louis; 8/2018. $40,768
220 Hand Ave, Collett Suzette E By Shrff Sypalis Darius; 8/2018. $63,600
210 Linden Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Vuong Linda; 8/2018. $65,000
207 E 3rd Ave, Bk Of New York Mellon Turn Key Devr Hms LLC; 8/2018. $136,500
20 E Secluded Lane, Bayview Loan Svcng LLC Hernandez Sylvia M; 8/2018. $146,900
1502 Jackson St, Pennymac Corp Harkin Michael J; 8/2018. $165,000
1062 Route 47 S, Diocese Of Camden NJ Robson Allan; 8/2018. $250,000
26 Stagecoach Road, No Flipping Worries LLC Lewis Ronald; 8/2018. $266,000
312 N Railroad Ave, Statt Corp Ereh LLC; 8/2018. $275,000
4 1st Drive, Britton Marie Jean Murphy John H; 8/2018. $301,000
5 Cedar Meadow Drive, Morey James W Regan Vincent A; 8/2018. $699,000
1016 Route 9 S, Meade James R Altobelli Louis; 8/2018. $990,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 1 Block 230.02, Chambers Scott By Shrff York Michael; 8/2018. $104,100
300 Ocean Ave Un 203, Malseed Kathleen Houck Joseph A; 8/2018. $145,000
1900 Surf Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Zacher Joseph; 8/2018. $165,000
23069 Seaboard Circle, Bean Robert E Bleiker Manfred; 8/2018. $400,000
131 W 17th Ave, Varallo Bernadino Tedesco Ronald P Jr; 8/2018. $453,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Bilbee Joseph G Est Exr Mauriello Samuel; 8/2018. $567,500
802 Ocean Ave, Pilarz Joseph R Manes Richard Peter; 8/2018. $585,000
2400-2410 Atlantic Ave, 2400 At Holdings LLC O’Hara Thomas; 8/2018. $1,040,000
1000 Kennedy Drive, Gl Realty Gallagher Michael; 8/2018. $150,000
202 E 4th Ave, Hanson Lynn A Stauffer Jr George A; 8/2018. $180,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Kellett Roy Hollywood Michael J; 8/2018. $272,500
4102 Seaboard Circle, US Bank N A Tr By Curtin John; 8/2018. $327,601
334 W 18th Ave, Boyle William Hohman James; 8/2018. $599,999
401 Ocean Ave, Galioto Anthony Galioto Michael; 8/2018. $2,060,000
411-413 E 12th Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Whitaker Keith F; 8/2018. $176,000
552 E 21st Ave, Kelchner David W Hrynko Catherine V; 8/2018. $183,500
107 E 12th Ave, Doherty Andrew Gerald D Mckernan Rev Tr; 8/2018. $510,000
OCEAN CITY
1101 Asbury Ave, Creager Michael Hartman David P; 7/2018. $725,000
101 W Eighth St, Gilmour Robert C &C Best Choice Hold LLC; 7/2018. $737,500
Lot 1.02 Bl 70.03, Jjm Holdings LLC Space Jerry G; 7/2018. $785,000
4116 Central Ave, Harrisson Richard Diprimio Richard A; 7/2018. $950,000
5728 Central Ave, Swager Edward J Jr Tr Italia Dinaz; 7/2018. $989,000
1022 Wesley Ave, Jwr Prop LLC Calabrese Clement A; 7/2018. $999,000
P1915 Glenwood Drive, agnani Alexander &C Muskett Joseph D Jr; 7/2018. $1,050,000
B910 Fourth St, oggs William III Robert Coste Inc; 7/2018. $1,100,000
2320-22 Central Ave, Lord Mariann C Widdoss Jeffrey R; 7/2018. $1,150,000
3921 Central Ave, Riney Michael Tr Harrisson Richard; 7/2018. $1,435,000
230 E Atlantic Blvd, Rb And Assoc Trdg Brennan Jason J; 7/2018. $2,500,000
840 Ocean Ave Un 39, Florian Frederick P Love Gregg; 7/2018. $90,000
306 11th St, Badagliacco Daniel Jwr Prop LLC; 7/2018. $326,000
52 Wesley Road Un A, Spearing Florence Bird Dog Property LLC; 7/2018. $330,000
5038 West Ave 2nd Fl, Davis Carol E Ada Rapson Real Es LLC; 7/2018. $400,750
1561 Bay Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Pagan Reinaldo II; 7/2018. $750,000
712-14 9th St Un B 2nd Fl, Jolin Properties LLC Resnick Steve M; 7/2018. $830,000
811 Wesley Road, Serber William R Miller James H; 7/2018. $999,999
SEA ISLE CITY
36 81st St East Un, Foster Francis L Enright Michael T; 7/2018. $745,000
104 56th St, Fox Dennis M Silcox Jeffrey Paul; 7/2018. $770,500
Lot 1 Block 93.01, Rsg Holdings LLC Forst Thomas; 7/2018. $842,000
4114 Central Ave, Guagno Joseph A Clark James J; 8/2018. $356,900
112 30th St, Newcomer Larry D Rubincam Jeffrey C Jr; 8/2018. $525,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
149 Skimmer Lane, Troxel Jerry R Roma Daniel J; 8/2018. $84,700
Lot 2 Block 596, Howell Roger N At Cape Bldrs LLC; 8/2018. $196,000
22 Vernon Road, Breunig Veronica 22 Vernon LLC; 8/2018. $215,000
206 Pacific Ave, Whilden Joseph A Yousef Melissa; 8/2018. $252,000
WILDWOOD
451 W Baker Ave, Armstead Shirley E Hones Karen; 8/2018. $43,500
123 E Roberts Ave Un 101, Blaney Edward Scanlon Elizabeth; 8/2018. $80,000
410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Dbones Vac Homes LLC; 8/2018. $105,000
225 E Montgomery Ave, Hucaluk W Est By Adm Hucaluk Steve M; 8/2018. $127,500
2707 New York Ave, Carnevalino Frank J Sullivan Thomas Jr; 8/2018. $170,000
309 E Hildreth Ave, Blubaugh Bradley A Sea Kist On The Bch LLC; 8/2018. $235,000
213 W Magnolia Ave, Mcwilliams Robert Christ Diane; 8/2018. $238,000
238 E Bennett Ave Apt A, 238 E Bennett LLC Edantgetaway LLC; 8/2018. $335,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5407 Pacific Ave, Kurtz David W Nj Ocean Fronts LLC; 8/2018. $60,000
5804 Seaview Ave Un 32, Fredriksen John Tr Fredriksen Peter; 8/2018. $90,000
142 W Morning Glory Road, Cameron Edgar S Kelly John J; 8/2018. $300,328
129 E Primrose Road, Mcmillion Veronica Pohan Jeffrey V; 8/2018. $425,000
501 E Raleigh Ave U 202, Deutsche Bk Nat Trust Bush Jared; 8/2018. $431,977
415 E Heather Road Un 103, Deane Joseph Harrison Kevin M; 8/2018. $445,000 9004
Seaview Ave, Renza Robert A Visalli Kristen Ann; 8/2018. $630,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
9 Sable Court, 9/2018. $270,000
39 Lakeland Drive, 9/2018. $269,900
338 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $269,672
4 James Hollow Drive, 9/2018. $265,000
17 Teakwood Lane, 9/2018. $260,000
291 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $260,000
1 Janelle Drive, 9/2018. $255,000
97 Freedom Hills Drive, 9/2018. $255,000
110 Mirage Blvd, 9/2018. $250,000
9 Valley Stream Place, 9/2018. $249,900
15 Sixth St, 9/2018. $244,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
81 Clairmore Ave, 9/2018. $322,500
416 Carr St, 9/2018. $319,900
813 Center St, 9/2018. $317,000
1820 Lakeside Drive S, 9/2018. $315,000
918 Capstan Drive, 9/2018. $300,000
239 Birch Lane, 9/2018. $299,900
728 Radcliffe Road, 9/2018. $299,500
122 North Main St, 9/2018. $292,500
405 Cedar Drive, 9/2018. $279,900
422 Riverview Road, 9/2018. $275,000
307 Cedar Drive, 9/2018. $270,000
2060 Brookdale Park Drive, 9/2018. $268,500
1026 Laurel Blvd, 9/2018. $260,000
315 Shady Brook Lane, 9/2018. $255,000
311 Predmore Ave, 9/2018. $250,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2 Rosewood Drive, 9/2018. $265,000
5 Links Lane, 9/2018. $262,400
103 Forecastle Drive, 9/2018. $250,000
115 S Captains Drive, 9/2018. $240,000
758 Railroad Drive, 9/2018. $240,000
24 Marina Way, 9/2018. $239,900
370 Golf View Drive, 9/2018. $239,900
11 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2018. $235,000
7 Bear Hollow Lane, 9/2018. $235,000
19 Bear Hollown Lane, 9/2018. $215,000
3 Cranmer Court, 9/2018. $215,000
44 Country Club Blvd, 9/2018. $214,900
145 Susquehanna Drive, 9/2018. $202,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
142a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $1,300,000
130d Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $1,225,000
214 E 15th St, 9/2018. $1,200,000
1409 Ocean Blvd, 9/2018. $1,150,000
2 E 33rd St, 9/2018. $1,150,000
203 E S 33rd St, 9/2018. $1,120,000
121 E Herbert Ave, 9/2018. $999,000
16 Panorama Drive, 9/2018. $975,000
4 E Mermaid Lane, 9/2018. $975,000
3 Cottage Court, 9/2018. $950,000
22w 13th St, 9/2018. $920,000
6511 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $885,000
38 Blueberry Court, 9/2018. $805,000
2 Hideaway Drive, 9/2018. $760,000
1092c Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $755,000
114 E 18th St, 9/2018. $710,000
117 Auburn Road, 9/2018. $699,900
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
74 Bayville Way, 9/2018. $475,000
32 Avalon Way, 9/2018. $400,000
96 Bryant Road, 9/2018. $400,000
194 Royal Oaks Drive, 9/2018. $393,000
3 Loch Arbour Court, 9/2018. $390,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
42 Ross Court, 9/2018. $580,000
119 Gregg Drive, 9/2018. $550,000
85 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $520,000
3193 Ridgeway Rd, 9/2018. $500,000
1318 Mill Creek Road, 9/2018. $460,000
67 Jeffrey Dr, 9/2018. $440,000
132 Southard Dr, 9/2018. $435,000
149 Evelyn Dr, 9/2018. $422,500
1 Anise Court, 9/2018. $410,000
