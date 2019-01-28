Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

7751 Ocean Drive, Boyle Joseph J Jr Mc Cafferty Bridie M P; 8/2018. $400,000

3470 Dune Drive N Un, Miller John E Faunce James G; 8/2018. $840,000

148 18th St, Cardozo M H V Tr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2018. $1,275,000

138 18th St, Cardozo M H V Tr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 8/2018. $1,275,000

304 37th St, Dempsey Conall Sirva Rel Credit LLC; 8/2018. $2,150,000

304 37th St, Sirva Rel Credit LLC Begier John; 8/2018. $2,150,000

Lot 96 Block 85, Forster Sheryl S 69 Pelican Drive Tr; 8/2018. $2,650,000

202 75th St, Av75 LLC Lee Scott Alan; 8/2018. $3,195,000

216 7th St, Sasso John T Lamb William III; 8/2018. $1,200,000

Lot 26 Block 31.03, Garcia Patricia Est Exr Avalon 31 LLC; 8/2018. $1,200,000

162 34th St, Voelbel James M Hunt Family Real Estate Trust; 8/2018. $2,150,000

7929 Dune Drive, Lawlor Ronald A Lawlor John; 8/2018. $284,000

7900 Dune Drive Un 220, Le Claire Michael L Maier Randall; 8/2018. $400,000

2968 First Ave, Gallo Frank J Dobbeck Scott E; 8/2018. $1,400,000

4303 5th Ave, Steely John David Exr J & J Prop LLC; 8/2018. $1,800,000

171 35th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Dzwonczyk John Eric; 8/2018. $2,850,000

313 76th St, Poseidon Cus Homes LLC Bramley John Sr; 8/2018. $2,950,000

CAPE MAY

1311 D Vermont Ave, Farley James J Bauer Constance J; 8/2018. $334,000

828 Lafayette St, Slope Ronald W Gilbert Christian L; 8/2018. $462,000

11 Beach Ave, Pantalone Carole V Gordon James T III; 8/2018. $810,000

901 Benton Ave, Simpson Linda Kkm Properties LLC; 8/2018. $850,000

830 Corgie St, Smithson Richard D Sunnyside Hill LLC; 8/2018. $855,000

1035 Washington St, Shore Real Estate Dev Bremer Kevin P; 8/2018. $1,215,000

805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 203, Richards Thomas P Sr Mortman Jayme S; 8/2018. $485,000

202 Reading Ave, Ream Diane M D’Entremont Joseph; 8/2018. $755,000

1231 Ohio Ave, Blythe Brett Deysher Jeffrey D; 8/2018. $350,000

908 Lafayette St, Mc Sherry James Jr Kramer Charles W III; 8/2018. $444,000

1295 Lafayette St Un A, Hendrixson Bruce C Siedzkowski John D; 8/2018. $600,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

70 Golden Spike, Kalb William G Jr Fischer William J Jr; 8/2018. $38,000

Whistle Stop Road Un 310, Ward Joseph M Richardson Joseph D; 8/2018. $45,000

201 Pullman Ave, Ryan Thomas J Hernandez Orlando; 8/2018. $51,300

Magnolia Drive Un 24, Quattrone Michael Jeannechild Penny; 8/2018. $62,500

15 Miranda Lane, Sac Inv LLC Nowacky Kelly A; 8/2018. $225,000

153 Corsons Tavern Road, Collins Lynn Mary Collins Lynzee; 8/2018. $250,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

123 Pinetree Drive, Nolan Robert A Shrff Kelly Eric; 8/2018. $75,000

614 Seashore Road, Matthews Harold D Hansen Blair E; 8/2018. $80,000

38 Maryland Ave, Brant Paul Day Christopher; 8/2018. $119,000

145 Sheridan Ave, Garr Christopher L Mc Carthy Patrick K; 8/2018. $194,000

401 Croydon Drive, Stellander Eric N Roseto Michael J; 8/2018. $220,000

12 Cliffside Road, Cassidy Leo Est Exr Cape Real Es Dev LLC; 8/2018. $225,000

711 Wayne Ave, Riolo Anthony J Baranoski Mark; 8/2018. $229,500

625 Town Bank Road, Noonan Daniel Suarez Andre; 8/2018. $230,000

604 Hughes Ave, Eppenbach Jeremy T Mustico L M; 8/2018. $245,000

609 Breakwater Road, Greenling William Blackshire S M; 8/2018. $245,000

611 Clubhouse Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Scala Thomas; 8/2018. $320,000

300 E Raleigh Ave, Noland Charles W Mitten Jolynne G; 8/2018. $375,000

245 E Pacific Ave, Cape Home Inv LLC Krzywicki James; 8/2018. $45,000

9 Rossi Drive, Wallace Helen E Yerk Micah; 8/2018. $83,000

101 E Virginia Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Trdg Rushmore Loan Mgmt Svc LLC; 8/2018. $87,000

116 Old Mill Drive, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 8/2018. $116,000

218 Hughes Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 8/2018. $120,000

308 Village Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Dougherty Dennis Vincent; 8/2018. $131,250

247 Breakwater Road, Beeby Thomas Rodenbaugh Michael K; 8/2018. $184,000

155 Kentucky Ave, Mcananey Kevin Longnecker Jodie; 8/2018. $184,000

12 E Miami Ave, Folis Sophia L Loefflad Michael S; 8/2018. $185,000

713 Whildam Ave, Gillen Charlene Shields Debra S; 8/2018. $190,000

300 Cedardale Ave, Camero John J III Devine James F Jr; 8/2018. $202,800

110 Willow Drive, Salasin Robert J Rosell-Takayama Scott; 8/2018. $235,000

236 Pennsylvania Ave, Dugan Wayne Kearney Paul H; 8/2018. $319,000

1315 Emerson Ave, Fields Janine P Vancko Ellen P; 8/2018. $383,000

231 E Raleigh Ave, Rodriguez Renaldo Watersedge @ Parsippany LLC; 8/2018. $540,000

12 Englewood Road, Tracey Michael Joseph Schmidt Richard J; 8/2018. $665,000

1234 and 1236 Route 109, Gronbeck Family LLC Sea Gear Prop LLC; 8/2018. $800,000

638 Sea Grove Ave, De Groff Clark New Jersey DEP 636; 8/2018; $1,864,285

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

122 W Dunbar St, Deutsche Bk Nat Trust Altobelli Louis; 8/2018. $40,768

220 Hand Ave, Collett Suzette E By Shrff Sypalis Darius; 8/2018. $63,600

210 Linden Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Vuong Linda; 8/2018. $65,000

207 E 3rd Ave, Bk Of New York Mellon Turn Key Devr Hms LLC; 8/2018. $136,500

20 E Secluded Lane, Bayview Loan Svcng LLC Hernandez Sylvia M; 8/2018. $146,900

1502 Jackson St, Pennymac Corp Harkin Michael J; 8/2018. $165,000

1062 Route 47 S, Diocese Of Camden NJ Robson Allan; 8/2018. $250,000

26 Stagecoach Road, No Flipping Worries LLC Lewis Ronald; 8/2018. $266,000

312 N Railroad Ave, Statt Corp Ereh LLC; 8/2018. $275,000

4 1st Drive, Britton Marie Jean Murphy John H; 8/2018. $301,000

5 Cedar Meadow Drive, Morey James W Regan Vincent A; 8/2018. $699,000

1016 Route 9 S, Meade James R Altobelli Louis; 8/2018. $990,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 1 Block 230.02, Chambers Scott By Shrff York Michael; 8/2018. $104,100

300 Ocean Ave Un 203, Malseed Kathleen Houck Joseph A; 8/2018. $145,000

1900 Surf Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Zacher Joseph; 8/2018. $165,000

23069 Seaboard Circle, Bean Robert E Bleiker Manfred; 8/2018. $400,000

131 W 17th Ave, Varallo Bernadino Tedesco Ronald P Jr; 8/2018. $453,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Bilbee Joseph G Est Exr Mauriello Samuel; 8/2018. $567,500

802 Ocean Ave, Pilarz Joseph R Manes Richard Peter; 8/2018. $585,000

2400-2410 Atlantic Ave, 2400 At Holdings LLC O’Hara Thomas; 8/2018. $1,040,000

1000 Kennedy Drive, Gl Realty Gallagher Michael; 8/2018. $150,000

202 E 4th Ave, Hanson Lynn A Stauffer Jr George A; 8/2018. $180,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Kellett Roy Hollywood Michael J; 8/2018. $272,500

4102 Seaboard Circle, US Bank N A Tr By Curtin John; 8/2018. $327,601

334 W 18th Ave, Boyle William Hohman James; 8/2018. $599,999

401 Ocean Ave, Galioto Anthony Galioto Michael; 8/2018. $2,060,000

411-413 E 12th Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Whitaker Keith F; 8/2018. $176,000

552 E 21st Ave, Kelchner David W Hrynko Catherine V; 8/2018. $183,500

107 E 12th Ave, Doherty Andrew Gerald D Mckernan Rev Tr; 8/2018. $510,000

OCEAN CITY

1101 Asbury Ave, Creager Michael Hartman David P; 7/2018. $725,000

101 W Eighth St, Gilmour Robert C &C Best Choice Hold LLC; 7/2018. $737,500

Lot 1.02 Bl 70.03, Jjm Holdings LLC Space Jerry G; 7/2018. $785,000

4116 Central Ave, Harrisson Richard Diprimio Richard A; 7/2018. $950,000

5728 Central Ave, Swager Edward J Jr Tr Italia Dinaz; 7/2018. $989,000

1022 Wesley Ave, Jwr Prop LLC Calabrese Clement A; 7/2018. $999,000

P1915 Glenwood Drive, agnani Alexander &C Muskett Joseph D Jr; 7/2018. $1,050,000

B910 Fourth St, oggs William III Robert Coste Inc; 7/2018. $1,100,000

2320-22 Central Ave, Lord Mariann C Widdoss Jeffrey R; 7/2018. $1,150,000

3921 Central Ave, Riney Michael Tr Harrisson Richard; 7/2018. $1,435,000

230 E Atlantic Blvd, Rb And Assoc Trdg Brennan Jason J; 7/2018. $2,500,000

840 Ocean Ave Un 39, Florian Frederick P Love Gregg; 7/2018. $90,000

306 11th St, Badagliacco Daniel Jwr Prop LLC; 7/2018. $326,000

52 Wesley Road Un A, Spearing Florence Bird Dog Property LLC; 7/2018. $330,000

5038 West Ave 2nd Fl, Davis Carol E Ada Rapson Real Es LLC; 7/2018. $400,750

1561 Bay Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Pagan Reinaldo II; 7/2018. $750,000

712-14 9th St Un B 2nd Fl, Jolin Properties LLC Resnick Steve M; 7/2018. $830,000

811 Wesley Road, Serber William R Miller James H; 7/2018. $999,999

SEA ISLE CITY

36 81st St East Un, Foster Francis L Enright Michael T; 7/2018. $745,000

104 56th St, Fox Dennis M Silcox Jeffrey Paul; 7/2018. $770,500

Lot 1 Block 93.01, Rsg Holdings LLC Forst Thomas; 7/2018. $842,000

4114 Central Ave, Guagno Joseph A Clark James J; 8/2018. $356,900

112 30th St, Newcomer Larry D Rubincam Jeffrey C Jr; 8/2018. $525,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

149 Skimmer Lane, Troxel Jerry R Roma Daniel J; 8/2018. $84,700

Lot 2 Block 596, Howell Roger N At Cape Bldrs LLC; 8/2018. $196,000

22 Vernon Road, Breunig Veronica 22 Vernon LLC; 8/2018. $215,000

206 Pacific Ave, Whilden Joseph A Yousef Melissa; 8/2018. $252,000

WILDWOOD

451 W Baker Ave, Armstead Shirley E Hones Karen; 8/2018. $43,500

123 E Roberts Ave Un 101, Blaney Edward Scanlon Elizabeth; 8/2018. $80,000

410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Dbones Vac Homes LLC; 8/2018. $105,000

225 E Montgomery Ave, Hucaluk W Est By Adm Hucaluk Steve M; 8/2018. $127,500

2707 New York Ave, Carnevalino Frank J Sullivan Thomas Jr; 8/2018. $170,000

309 E Hildreth Ave, Blubaugh Bradley A Sea Kist On The Bch LLC; 8/2018. $235,000

213 W Magnolia Ave, Mcwilliams Robert Christ Diane; 8/2018. $238,000

238 E Bennett Ave Apt A, 238 E Bennett LLC Edantgetaway LLC; 8/2018. $335,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5407 Pacific Ave, Kurtz David W Nj Ocean Fronts LLC; 8/2018. $60,000

5804 Seaview Ave Un 32, Fredriksen John Tr Fredriksen Peter; 8/2018. $90,000

142 W Morning Glory Road, Cameron Edgar S Kelly John J; 8/2018. $300,328

129 E Primrose Road, Mcmillion Veronica Pohan Jeffrey V; 8/2018. $425,000

501 E Raleigh Ave U 202, Deutsche Bk Nat Trust Bush Jared; 8/2018. $431,977

415 E Heather Road Un 103, Deane Joseph Harrison Kevin M; 8/2018. $445,000 9004

Seaview Ave, Renza Robert A Visalli Kristen Ann; 8/2018. $630,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

9 Sable Court, 9/2018. $270,000

39 Lakeland Drive, 9/2018. $269,900

338 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $269,672

4 James Hollow Drive, 9/2018. $265,000

17 Teakwood Lane, 9/2018. $260,000

291 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $260,000

1 Janelle Drive, 9/2018. $255,000

97 Freedom Hills Drive, 9/2018. $255,000

110 Mirage Blvd, 9/2018. $250,000

9 Valley Stream Place, 9/2018. $249,900

15 Sixth St, 9/2018. $244,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

81 Clairmore Ave, 9/2018. $322,500

416 Carr St, 9/2018. $319,900

813 Center St, 9/2018. $317,000

1820 Lakeside Drive S, 9/2018. $315,000

918 Capstan Drive, 9/2018. $300,000

239 Birch Lane, 9/2018. $299,900

728 Radcliffe Road, 9/2018. $299,500

122 North Main St, 9/2018. $292,500

405 Cedar Drive, 9/2018. $279,900

422 Riverview Road, 9/2018. $275,000

307 Cedar Drive, 9/2018. $270,000

2060 Brookdale Park Drive, 9/2018. $268,500

1026 Laurel Blvd, 9/2018. $260,000

315 Shady Brook Lane, 9/2018. $255,000

311 Predmore Ave, 9/2018. $250,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2 Rosewood Drive, 9/2018. $265,000

5 Links Lane, 9/2018. $262,400

103 Forecastle Drive, 9/2018. $250,000

115 S Captains Drive, 9/2018. $240,000

758 Railroad Drive, 9/2018. $240,000

24 Marina Way, 9/2018. $239,900

370 Golf View Drive, 9/2018. $239,900

11 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2018. $235,000

7 Bear Hollow Lane, 9/2018. $235,000

19 Bear Hollown Lane, 9/2018. $215,000

3 Cranmer Court, 9/2018. $215,000

44 Country Club Blvd, 9/2018. $214,900

145 Susquehanna Drive, 9/2018. $202,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

142a Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $1,300,000

130d Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $1,225,000

214 E 15th St, 9/2018. $1,200,000

1409 Ocean Blvd, 9/2018. $1,150,000

2 E 33rd St, 9/2018. $1,150,000

203 E S 33rd St, 9/2018. $1,120,000

121 E Herbert Ave, 9/2018. $999,000

16 Panorama Drive, 9/2018. $975,000

4 E Mermaid Lane, 9/2018. $975,000

3 Cottage Court, 9/2018. $950,000

22w 13th St, 9/2018. $920,000

6511 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $885,000

38 Blueberry Court, 9/2018. $805,000

2 Hideaway Drive, 9/2018. $760,000

1092c Long Beach Blvd, 9/2018. $755,000

114 E 18th St, 9/2018. $710,000

117 Auburn Road, 9/2018. $699,900

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

74 Bayville Way, 9/2018. $475,000

32 Avalon Way, 9/2018. $400,000

96 Bryant Road, 9/2018. $400,000

194 Royal Oaks Drive, 9/2018. $393,000

3 Loch Arbour Court, 9/2018. $390,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

42 Ross Court, 9/2018. $580,000

119 Gregg Drive, 9/2018. $550,000

85 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $520,000

3193 Ridgeway Rd, 9/2018. $500,000

1318 Mill Creek Road, 9/2018. $460,000

67 Jeffrey Dr, 9/2018. $440,000

132 Southard Dr, 9/2018. $435,000

149 Evelyn Dr, 9/2018. $422,500

1 Anise Court, 9/2018. $410,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

