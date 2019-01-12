Michelle Douglass learned life with a golf course behind your house has its advantages during the nine years she has lived at 6 Pebble Beach Drive in Egg Harbor Township.
In 2010, when their daughter was born, Douglass and her husband bought the single-family, 11-room house on the 13th tee in Harbor Pines Estates.
Douglass loves the neighborhood.
“I love riding our bicycles in the golf course at nighttime with my daughter in her little buggy,” said Douglass, who added there is a seven-mile golf cart trail throughout the course. “We look out the backyard, and it’s just beautiful. We look at the trees, the deer. You can’t really even see the golf course, but it’s in the back.”
Douglass’ favorite room in her home is her living room because it is so bright, cheery and full of sunlight.
“There is sunshine coming from every angle in the house. We have cathedral ceilings, and there are windows that are virtually at the ceiling,” Douglass said. “It (the living room) faces the foyer area, and we have a huge window in the foyer area ... and it faces the kitchen, sort of like an open-concept kitchen and living room, and the kitchen is full of sunlight.”
The Douglass family are the third owners of the residence. A local doctor and his wife owned the home first, followed by a local pediatrician, who retired and moved to Maryland, Douglass said.
Most of the houses on Pebble Beach Drive are two-story residences with stucco fronts, but the Douglass residence is the only colonial model, she said.
“My home and my next-door neighbor are the only ones that the front of our houses face a small park,” Douglass said.
The Douglass family did a great deal of work on their home during the nine years they have lived there.
“We put in all the tile floors. We upgraded all the kitchen appliances. We put in upgraded ceiling fans in most of the rooms. All the lighting is new, upgraded and modern. We put in a huge, double ceiling fan from the cathedral ceiling down,” said Douglass, who added it is double-bladed similar to what is seen in Key West, Florida.
When a person walks into the house, they enter a first floor with a two-story foyer with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The foyer is flanked by a formal dining room and living room, which can also be used as a first-floor bedroom.
A gas fireplace is within the two-story family room, and off the family room is a large but private office with French doors. There is also a bathroom on the first floor.
The eat-in gourmet kitchen, which is also on the first floor, consists of a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a microwave with a slider to a back deck with sunsetter awning.
On the second floor, spacious bedrooms all offer large closets. The master suite, which is essentially the size of two bedrooms, features a sitting room, walk-in closet and private bath with a double vanity, corner soaking tub and separate shower stall.
Outside are sidewalks and a sprinkler system.
The only reason the Douglass family is selling the home is they are interested in relocating to Florida, where Michelle Douglass’ parents and sisters live. Her parents moved there more than 20 years ago.
“We actually do love the house. I’m going to miss it terribly,” she said.
Due to the storm, the open house will be rescheduled to Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6 Pebble Beach Drive in Egg Harbor Township.
For more information about the property or the open house, call salesbroker Pamela Stearns of RE/MAX Atlantic at 609-457-5986 on her cell.
