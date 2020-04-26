For anyone intrigued by the idea of owning a country estate, there’s probably no other property on the market in this area that offers quite as extraordinary a combination of attributes or as unique a location as the fully renovated four- or five-bedroom, 5½-bath residence that’s just been listed at 1300 Argo Lane in Northfield with a price of $1,495,000.
From the muted magnificence of its architecture to its pond fed by a natural spring to its licensed helistop, or helicopter landing site, this is without a doubt one of the most unusual and distinctive domiciles to be found in South Jersey. But then, it’s the creation of a family with a reputation for innovation.
Some 42 years ago when longtime owners Roger and Edwina Hansen saw it for the first time, a hot-dog concession was the only structure standing on this 4½-acre tract of woods, meadows and marshland surrounded on three sides by the Atlantic City Country Club golf course. But it just happened to be the exact kind of spot the newly married couple had been searching for to build their dream house on.
“We bought it for the view,” recalls Roger, chairman of Ole Hansen & Sons Inc., the family business founded by his grandfather in 1931 that built many of the area’s roads, bridges and pipelines before expanding into marine construction, commercial real estate and a number of other enterprises. “My mother and father had a similar view in Linwood.”
The vista he’s referring to is the unobstructed panorama of the Atlantic City skyline as seen across the marshes and bay that flank the east side of the property — one Edwina describes as looking “like diamonds in the sky” and that she says is particularly magnificent when one walks through the house at night with the lights turned off. That outlook, her husband notes, is made even more captivating by the way “it changes every day depending on the weather.”
Another aspect of the view is the opportunity it provides to observe a variety of native animals and birds, including otters, deer, foxes and raccoons, and exotic birds such as egrets and blue herons. Edwina characterizes the environment as “almost that of a nature preserve.”
Not to be overlooked, however, are the recreational resources afforded by both the surrounding links (“If you’re a golfer, this is an ideal location,” says Roger) and the facilities the Hansens have added to the site itself, including a heated swimming pool and surrounding patio and lighted tennis courts — all of which add up to what Edwina calls “a sort of mini-country club in the middle of a bigger one.” There’s actually enough room in the backyard to enable her to practice golf chipping.
For a prospective buyer looking forward to once again having get-togethers with family and friends, the house is equipped with a gourmet kitchen Roger notes is capable of easily accommodating a dinner party for any number of guests. Its appliances include a Wolf commercial range, a Northland 36-inch refrigerator and 24-inch freezer, and two dishwashers, one a Bosch and the other a restaurant-size model with a 90-second cycle. And that’s not to mention an adjacent pantry for food storage, as well as what Edwina describes as a “really wonderful breakfast room” with that same captivating skyline view.
Adding to this home’s distinctive appeal are some tastefully aesthetic embellishments, such as a vaulted entryway and cantilevered staircase adorned with an art-glass window influenced by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. Edwina says it was not designed to convey a sense of ostentation, but rather one of cozy conviviality and of being “big without feeling big.” In fact, “from the driveway, it doesn’t appear that large,” she points out, adding, “We always wanted it to look understated. It’s actually very comfortable, very livable. It was a great house in which to raise our children.”
But any impression one might get of this being a modest-size residence is rendered an illusion by the lavish layout of the first floor, which in addition to that huge eat-in kitchen/breakfast room encompasses a dining room; a great room (which Edwina describes as having a Florida-room feeling) that includes a huge bar equipped with a full-size fridge and under-the-counter ice maker; a spacious functional laundry room; a master bedroom suite offering spectacular sunrise and skyline views with an exquisite, vaulted bath containing a double-ended shower enhanced by a custom ultra-frosted glass window (also looking out on the view) and a super-size walk-in closet with two entrances; and a separate, completely private guest suite with its own bathroom. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a library/study containing another washer/dryer and a cedar closet, and a walk-out enclosed deck that the Hansen family has been using as a fitness room and that connects to all the other second-floor rooms.
The home also features a finished basement accessible from two staircases that comes with ample storage spaces on either side, one of which can be used as a wine cellar, a storage attic and two separate garage complexes with enough room for two cars each, one attached to the house and the other a detached structure adjacent to the tennis court with special annexes for storing golf carts, tennis gear and lawn equipment.
Further enhancing that feeling of livability were the renovations done in 2000 under the direction of John Kelly, which were featured several years ago in the magazine Kitchen and Bath Design.
There are also any number of interior and exterior amenities that include three built-in fireplaces (one of which is upstairs), central air, insulated windows, marble and tile flooring, skylights, a walk-in closet, a cedar shake roof, a stone driveway, sprinkler system, security alarm and central vacuum system. The blinds, curtains and drapes in the house are also included in the price, and some of the present furnishings, Edwina says, can be negotiable, giving whoever buys it the opportunity to move right in.
The owners also want to emphasize that the property can be subdivided, with approximately one-acre lots on each side that conform to current zoning regulations.
To arrange for a private tour of this one-of-a-kind country estate, email Carlo Losco of Balsley/Losco Realty at closco@carlolosco.com or call him at 609-646-3207 or 609-872-6600.
