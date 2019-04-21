Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Elvis Cadavid, general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, finds peace on the deck of his Atlantic City home.
Cadavid admires a portrait of the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in his living room.
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid, general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, finds peace on the deck of his Atlantic City home.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Elvis Cadavid general manager of Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City "My Happy Place"Wednesday April 17, 2019. Cadavid two favorite places on his property are his living room and his back deck. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cadavid admires a portrait of the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in his living room.
‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Elvis Cadavid likes to start off his day at the crack of dawn sitting in his “Happy Place” — on the back deck of his townhouse, with a hot coffee, as the sun rises over the casinos.
This is the quiet way Cadavid begins many of his workdays, knowing full well he will spend hours in the hustle, bustle and heat of the kitchen at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House on Trenton Avenue making burgers, sliders and fries.
“That’s where I get to gather my thoughts, relax and unwind, sometimes while enjoying a nice glass of wine or a good beer,” said Cadavid, 40.
A co-owner and the chef at Vagabond, Cadavid, who is of Colombian descent, is a loyalist to “America’s Favorite Playground.” He was born and raised in the resort. He has lived his whole life here and graduated from the city’s high school in 1999.
Cadavid started his association with Vagabond in the summer of 2012, but then Hurricane Sandy hit at the end of October 2012. The restaurant closed and reopened March 29, 2013.
Vagabond and Cadavid were featured during a January 2016 episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Cadavid has lived in the same complex for five years, but he moved into his nicer and current unit, which offers three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, three years ago.
With at least 2,000 square feet of living space, Cadavid’s residence is four floors with a garage on the first floor, living, dining and kitchen areas on the second floor, two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the third floor and a master bedroom and a bathroom on the fourth floor.
Cadavid has a 60-inch television in his living room, but most of the current furniture came with him when he moved within the complex.
Cadavid doesn’t have as much time as most people to spend at home because he is at his restaurant daily.
“I am seen in the dining room. I am making sure the dining experience is a pleasant one,” Cadavid said. “When I decided to open up Vagabond, I dedicated myself to the kitchen.”
Elvis Cadavid, 38, born and raised in the Atlantic City area, is a co-owner of Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House. He leads by example that hard work pays off. Cadavid brings with him a wealth of experience and passion for the restaurant industry from busing tables at local breakfast spots when he was 14 years old to serving and managing A.C.’s finest restaurant establishments, including Knife & Fork Inn, Dock’s Oyster House and Borgata’s Bobby Flay Steakhouse. Following the tragedy of Hurricane Sandy, Cadavid decided to pursue his dream of becoming a restaurant owner, along with his business partner, Tom Harris. Together they rebuilt and opened the doors to Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in 2013. Since then, Vagabond has received 10 A.C. Weekly Nightlife Awards and has even been featured on the Food Network’s hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with world famous chef Guy Fieri. On top of operating a successful business, Cadavid makes philanthropic efforts a top priority. Vagabond’s fundraising endeavors support local charities, police/fire departments and grant scholarships to children within the local community. Thanks to Cadavid’s passion, hard work and determination, Vagabond remains one of the top-rated local eateries serving up craft beers and pub food classics with a twist.
PHOTOS of Elvis Cadavid's 'Happy Place' in Atlantic City
