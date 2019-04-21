‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.

ATLANTIC CITY — Elvis Cadavid likes to start off his day at the crack of dawn sitting in his “Happy Place” — on the back deck of his townhouse, with a hot coffee, as the sun rises over the casinos.

This is the quiet way Cadavid begins many of his workdays, knowing full well he will spend hours in the hustle, bustle and heat of the kitchen at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House on Trenton Avenue making burgers, sliders and fries.

“That’s where I get to gather my thoughts, relax and unwind, sometimes while enjoying a nice glass of wine or a good beer,” said Cadavid, 40.

A co-owner and the chef at Vagabond, Cadavid, who is of Colombian descent, is a loyalist to “America’s Favorite Playground.” He was born and raised in the resort. He has lived his whole life here and graduated from the city’s high school in 1999.

Cadavid started his association with Vagabond in the summer of 2012, but then Hurricane Sandy hit at the end of October 2012. The restaurant closed and reopened March 29, 2013.

Vagabond and Cadavid were featured during a January 2016 episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Cadavid has lived in the same complex for five years, but he moved into his nicer and current unit, which offers three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, three years ago.

With at least 2,000 square feet of living space, Cadavid’s residence is four floors with a garage on the first floor, living, dining and kitchen areas on the second floor, two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the third floor and a master bedroom and a bathroom on the fourth floor.

Cadavid has a 60-inch television in his living room, but most of the current furniture came with him when he moved within the complex.

Cadavid doesn’t have as much time as most people to spend at home because he is at his restaurant daily.

“I am seen in the dining room. I am making sure the dining experience is a pleasant one,” Cadavid said. “When I decided to open up Vagabond, I dedicated myself to the kitchen.”

PHOTOS of Elvis Cadavid's 'Happy Place' in Atlantic City

1 of 13

Contact: 609-272-7202 VJackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments