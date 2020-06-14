For anyone who appreciates majestic views and awe-inspiring architecture, the classic contemporary luxury home being offered for $999,900 at 615 Hay Road in Absecon is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire a residence that brings these two elements together in perfect harmony.
It was created, in fact, by one of the area’s foremost architects, Joe Courter, to serve as an abode for him, his wife Judy and the couple’s children that embodied his vision of how the ideal family home should be built, and what kind of setting it should occupy. And that’s just what it has done for the past three decades.
In the manner of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright, Courter’s designs tend to be holistic ones that blend with and complement, rather than intruding on the natural landscape—an approach nowhere better exemplified than in the look and layout of this particular house. Also like Wright, he personally oversaw its construction from the get-go.
“About 32 years ago we found a 10-acre lot on a cul-de-sac at the end of Hay Road,” Courter recounts. “It was dense with scrubby growth so you couldn’t see the view. We brought a ladder, propped up against a tree and saw a fabulous view, almost 180 degrees from Brigantine to Atlantic City to Ventnor and Margate. We cleared the lot and designed a traditional cedar shake home to appear it had been there for over 100 years.
“We put footings deep in virgin soil, built a basement, filled it with gravel, poured a slab, and built another basement on top, then a three-story, 6,000 square-foot home.”
The front lawn of the 13-room, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence, noted the Tuckerton-based architect, is composed of beach grass and natural ground covers, which outside of a small strip of grass, requires no watering or fertilizer (and certainly no pesticides). The rear consists of a 5,000 square-foot, totally private cedar deck, complete with a swimming pool and a built-in gas grille, which overlooks the meadows and the sweeping view to the southeast that had originally attracted him to the site.
“We see lots of wildlife from there, such as ducks, geese, great blue heron, egrets, red-winged blackbirds, deer and an occasional fox,” is how Courter describes the environment, with the sunrises, sunsets, the twinkling lights of Atlantic City at night, the moon, the tides and the changing color of the grasses with the seasons providing “an ever fascinating panorama.”
That view, incidentally, also dominates the interior via both a virtual wall of windows in the living room and wall-to-wall sliding glass doors in the home’s outsize foyer, and can be enjoyed from other rooms of the house as well, including the master bedroom, which opens onto two separate decks. The interior also includes such features and amenities as oak hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, skylights, Pella thermal-paned windows, two fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, custom designed maple-stained trim and stained glass windows (equipped with a transparent protective barrier) that were taken from an old Philadelphia townhouse and adorn the front of the home.
In addition, there’s a library/study with extensive, built-in wooden bookshelves, a sizable family/recreation room, a heated, attached garage that’s big enough to house three vehicles (or perhaps two and a workshop), multi-zoned Lenox central air, a six-zone gas hot water baseboard heat with two Weil McLain boilers and a 120-gallon hot water heater.
There’s also ample storage space in that basement, which, according to Joe Courter has never flooded.” That, he said, is because while originally the site extended downhill from the street, “now it goes uphill, thanks to the addition of lots of fill.”
“Having the opportunity to build our own home was exciting,” recalls Judy Courter, who described going to Vineland to find Breccia marble for the Jacuzzi and the hearths, as well as to an architect designer showcase in Philadelphia, where she hired kitchen planning consultant Joanne Hudson. The attractive white custom cabinetry and butcher block island, complete with vegetable sink, were among the results of that scouting mission.
One aspect of living there she has found particularly appealing is the ample space the house contains to accommodate visitors. “We were always happy to have room for family, children and their friends and out-of-town guests,” she says, recollecting the “many family holidays, reunions and large and small gatherings” that such roominess permitted. In addition, the couple’s youngest daughter had an entire third-floor suite to herself, complete with a spacious living area, bathroom, walk-in closet and walkout balcony with its own cupola and expansive views.
She also likes to make a point of how much enjoyment she and her family have derived from “swimming in our pool on summer nights and looking at the stars,” adding, “It is a beautiful place to live.”
Another thing about the house she loves is its location, which is both “tucked away in a quiet and attractive neighborhood, yet near everything,” including the Seaview Hotel and Golf Resort and the quaint specialty shops and restaurants of Smithville, which are just up Route 9, as well as “three places I can walk to in the morning for breakfast with friends.”
In addition, she noted, “Absecon itself is a friendly town that offers walking trails, playing fields, tennis courts, and sponsors the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance, as well as a historical society and concerts in Heritage Park during the summer.” And that’s not to mention the convenience of being within a few minutes of Atlantic City and the Brigantine beaches, Stockton University and its Performing Arts Center, and Atlantic City Airport.
A potential buyer might also want to know that since the Courters are planning on downsizing now that their children are no longer living at home (which is why they’ve decided to put the house on the market after all these years), at least some of the furnishings and décor that the residence currently contains will be negotiable.
To arrange for a tour of this truly magnificent and yet exceptionally inviting property, you can contact Ashley Franchini of The Franchini Real Estate Team/Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty at (609) 233-6116 (cell) or (609) 487-8000, or be e-mailing www.franchinirealestate.com or www.yourshorehouseawaits.com.
