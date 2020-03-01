You don’t have to be on a quest for an equestrian existence to fall in love with Misty Acres Farm — but if by any chance you are, you couldn’t come upon a more ideal setting for pursuing a saddle-and-spur lifestyle than this magnificent 9-acre spread, complete with its own stables and two corrals, at 7109 English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
In fact, it was once used by Dee Troehler, one of the original owners, who gave the farm its name, to raise Arabians and other show horses.
That’s why no one who dreams of having a place of their own to harbor a horse or three (or even as many as eight of them), rather than having to board their mount in someone else’s barn, can afford to pass up the opportunity to acquire this most unique property—especially now that it’s become so affordable, with an asking price that’s $270,000 lower than what it was just a few years ago.
Even if you’re not into horsemanship, however, there are a variety of other enticements that might make you want to consider snapping up this real-estate bonanza before someone else does. Because along with its cozy three-bedroom, two-bath ranch house (which in this case, is the real McCoy) comes not just a whole lot of land, but an entire landscape—including a private, wooded one-acre island—that’s considered by area realtors to be “one of the most scenic sites in Egg Harbor Township,” according to owner Al Kazmarck, whose late parents purchased it from Troehler.
You could, for example, become a gentleman (or gentlewoman) farmer, raising various animals, such as goats and cattle or crops of your choosing, including Christmas trees, since it currently has a farm-zone designation. You might also want to go into the business of boarding other people’s horses, which will enable you to get a substantial break on property taxes.
And if that last possibility isn’t something with which you have any familiarity, there’s even a “pro” with four decades of experience at maintaining these particular stables named Laurie Schlam living nearby, who is willing to continue making her services available to a new owner.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager,” says Schlam, who describes the farm as long having been her home away from home. "I would love to be able to continue to help whoever purchases the property in the future, perhaps as barn manager," she adds, as long as any such arrangement can continue to accommodate a few cats she has kept there, who in turn have helped keep the farm free of rodents.
Aside from the business potentials inherent in this property, there’s also its extreme livability and aesthetics, with assets that include an in-ground swimming pool overlooking a 30-foot descent down to English Creek Pond—a rare geological feature in this part of the Jersey Coast— and a perfect balance between open space and evergreen-covered woodlands that gives it a feeling of being in the Poconos, says Kazmarck.
Among the home’s other amenities are a den with a built-in wood-burning stone fireplace, a formal dining room, an alluring sun room with a view of the pool and the pond beyond, a wide open porch, a huge unfinished basement with a concrete floor that can be used for a variety of purposes from a model train setup to storage, a fully applianced kitchen with a stone-tile floor and a washer-drier alcove. And while the house is certainly large enough to accommodate an average-size family, there is ample room to expand it as needed, he notes.
Finally, there’s what Kazmarck describes as its ideal location, in the “sweet spot” of the township, “secluded without being in the middle of nowhere.” Besides being situated off a main road, it’s four miles from the Black Horse Pike, with its diversity of shopping and dining facilities, and just two miles from Ballamor Golf Club, a public course that doesn’t require membership to play there, as well as only a couple minutes from the Egg Harbor Nature Reserve, a pristine sanctuary with a lake, forests and scenic walking trails.
It’s also a mere 10 minutes from the attractions and eateries of Somers Point and a 15-minute drive to the family-oriented beaches and boardwalk of Ocean City, making it a perfect spot to combine ‘”farm living” with all the pleasures of seashore life. “It’s simply a great place to move —especially if you’re an animal lover,” adds Kazmarck.
If it sounds that way to you, you may just want to see it for yourself at the open house scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday (March 7 and 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can arrange for a private showing by calling listing agent Cindy Kaczmarski of Dwell Real Estate in Northfield at 609-703-9045 (her cell number) or emailing her at cindybeachy1@gmail.com. Only don’t hesitate at the starting gate, or you may find this trophy has gone to someone else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.