GALLOWAY — The Seaview Hotel reopened its doors to guests last week for the first time since undergoing extensive $1.8 million renovation project.
All of the hotels nearly 300 private guest rooms and public dining spaces underwent a complete transformations, featuring Art Deco nostalgic designs, circa 1920's, while still preserving the buildings landmark original woodwork.
“Our reopening this summer ushers in a new era for the hotel, which remains a cherished destination for both new and returning travelers,” said Mike Tidwell, the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing.
Last years $21.07 million deal had Seaview change hands from Stockton University to the Florida based KDG Capital LLC., while Wyndham's Dolce Hotels, under the acquisition, continues to manage the resort itself.
