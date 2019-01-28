Following a national trend, student loan debt in New Jersey has more than doubled in the last decade, according to 2018 data reported by Experian.
The credit reporting giant revealed in blog post last month that New Jersey students owe nearly $43 million in loans for higher education. That is a 126-percent increase from the $18.8 billion owed in 2008.
Nationally, student loan debt has hit an all-time high of $1.36 trillion. According to Experian, student loan debt is one of the most significant and widespread financial burdens in the county behind mortgages. Home loans account to $9.4 trillion.
The impact of student loan debt can be seen across the economy, according to experts. A 2018 report, “Buried in Debt,” which examined those impacts, showed that people who have student loans are putting off major life milestones like marriage, children and home buying, and are struggling to make ends meet while paying off debt.
According to Experian, New Jersey’s student loan debt growth was on par with the national average, while states like South Carolina saw its total student loan debt increase by 315 percent.
The average student loan borrower has $22,600 in debt associated with higher education, up 20 percent in the last three years. Experian reports that although overall debt is increasing, more borrowers are paying on time with only 5.7 percent of loan delinquent in the third quarter of 2018 – although most of these are more than 90 percent past due.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
