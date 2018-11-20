ATLANTIC CITY — Resorts Casino Hotel and DraftKings opened their permanent sportsbook Tuesday morning.
The 5,000-square foot lounge features 135 stadium seats, nearly 1,000-square feet of ultra-high-definition video walls, 12 self-betting kiosks, five walk-up wagering windows and a full bar complete with food offerings and tableside bottle service.
“The DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts is sure to satisfy, in every way, the most serious sports fans,” said Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of the casino hotel.
Giannantonio said the project was completed “on time and on budget” a detail which DraftKings CFO Tim Dent said was appreciated.
“DraftKings is truly excited to here and to extend our current partnership with Resorts Casino,” Dent said. “Since being the first mobile sports betting app to launch in early-August, we’ve been able to build up a dominant market share within this growing, exciting industry. We are well positioned to capitalize on this market.”
David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, said Resorts and DraftKings “have set a very high bar” for both retail and online sports betting.
The DraftKings Sportsbook is the third permanent lounge inside an Atlantic City casino, joining Ocean Resort Casino and Golden Nugget. The sportsbooks at Bally’s Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City are temporary until permanent lounges are constructed.
New Jersey has nine sportsbooks, including two at the state’s major racetracks, and eight online/mobile sports betting platforms.
