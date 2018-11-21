ATLANTIC CITY—Mayor Frank Gilliam cut the orange ribbon outside the Tennessee Beer Hall Wednesday morning to welcome the business into the city’s orange loop.
The beer hall is the fourth business to open on the street joining a yoga studio, coffee shop and chocolate bar, as part of the Tennessee Avenue Renaissance project.
General Manager Kip Russell said it’s a dream come true for him to open the beer hall and he sees it as a positive sign for the city’s future.
“For me personally it’s a great day; for Tennessee Avenue and the orange loop, it’s an even better day and for the city itself, this is what we’ve always needed— grass roots businesses sprouting up,“ Russell said.
Two men were arrested earlier this month for burglarizing the South Tennessee Avenue beer hall before it had opened and taking flat-screen televisions.
However, Russell said he prefers to look on the bright side and is optimistic about the beer hall's future.
“Although it’s unfortunate, the burglary we experienced, events like these are bound to happen when the light pushes out the darkness,” Russell said. “The perpetrators were caught. We suffered no real loss or damage.”
Gililam said that he sees the beer hall’s grand opening as another sign that Atlantic City will once again support small businesses.
“This orange loop has been something of a phenomenon because again just a short year ago this was called what we would consider a ‘dead zone,’ ‘zombie land’ now, again, you see four or five different private investors coming here giving it life,” he said.
Currently, the taps include beers from Founders, Dogfish Head, Southern Tier and others, including New Jersey breweries such as Flying Fish, Tuckahoe and Spellbound.
The beer hall features an outside “yard” with Astroturf, picnic tables and a large fire pit that will be open when weather allows, according to a press release.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall also features a mini arcade with games such as Guns’ N Roses Pinball, classic arcade games and PGA Championship Golf, as well as a free shuffleboard table, more than a dozen flat-screen TVs and a state-of-the-art music system.
The beer hall, which offers 40 beers on tap and almost 100 bottles, will continue its celebration into the night with live entertainment from Ken Shiles and CiBon from 9 p.m. to midnight.
