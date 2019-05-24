MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Rio Stadium 12 movie theater closed Thursday and will remain so for one to two months as it undergoes a change in ownership, according to a post from the theater's Facebook page.
"We understand that this is incredibly short notice," the post read. "Thank you for the many wonderful years and we hope to have more in the future."
According to the post, the theater's management is unaware of its new owners.
The theater is owned by Frank Theatres, a Florida-based company. Frank Theatres Towne Stadium 16 in Egg Harbor Township closed in January with the goal of opening a renovated theater with recliner seats, a full-service café, bar, arcade and bowling lanes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.