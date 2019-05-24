Business

Frank's Theaters open in the old Rio Mall. Business forcast story for Rio Grande. Thurdsay Jan. 18, 2007. (Press of Atlantic City Photo/Dale Gerhard)

 Dale Gerhard

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Rio Stadium 12 movie theater closed Thursday and will remain so for one to two months as it undergoes a change in ownership, according to a post from the theater's Facebook page.

"We understand that this is incredibly short notice," the post read. "Thank you for the many wonderful years and we hope to have more in the future."

According to the post, the theater's management is unaware of its new owners.

The theater is owned by Frank Theatres, a Florida-based company. Frank Theatres Towne Stadium 16 in Egg Harbor Township closed in January with the goal of opening a renovated theater with recliner seats, a full-service café, bar, arcade and bowling lanes.

