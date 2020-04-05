Chris Connelly, 53, of Mays Landing who is the manager of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Atlantic City Wednesday April 1, 2020. The two places Connelly said are his “Happy Places” on his property are his outdoor garden and the place where he keeps his pets outdoors — rabbits, cats and a guinea pig. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Chris Connelly, 53, says his two favorite spots to relax at his Mays Landing home are the garden, where he will spend much of his spring and summer, and the pet area. Connelly, manager of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, has rabbits, cats and a guinea pig.
Chris Connelly, 53, says his two favorite spots to relax at his Mays Landing home are the garden, where he will spend much of his spring and summer, and the pet area. Connelly, manager of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, has rabbits, cats and a guinea pig.
“My Happy Place,” a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their homes, will not appear again after this week.
MAYS LANDING — When Chris Connelly works as the manager at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, he spends a great deal of his time in his office, which has no windows.
Connelly has no sense of what is happening outside his office’s four walls.
Connelly’s two “Happy Places” at his Hamilton Township home are the garden and the pet area because he loves the outdoors. He has two rabbits and two guinea pigs.
“The spring and summer months are my favorite time of year because the weather is typically great for being outdoors,” said Connelly, 53. “Getting outside, specifically in my garden, is very relaxing and helps me get my mind off of the stresses of work.”
In Connelly’s garden, he can see the fruits of his labor. He enjoys the fruits and vegetables he grows. With his wife, Grace, he decorated the garden with a scarecrow made by their 5-year-old daughter, Amelie, and they have hung wind chimes at the entrance.
“We have a fire pit and a hammock that we use to relax after working in the garden. We bought these items from Lowe’s. We have some Adirondack chairs that we picked up at a yard sale,” Connelly said.
Connelly’s garden consists mostly of vegetables.
“I start in the early spring with peas every year. The rest of the garden varies year to year, but it has included tomatoes, peppers, lima beans, cucumbers, radishes, beets, onions and raspberries. Sunflowers and pumpkins are usually included as well,” he said.
The garden has changed over time due to the necessity of keeping the wild animals out of it.
“The first year that we tried to have a garden, we thought we were going to have a successful crop of peas, only to come out one morning to find that all of the pea plants had been eaten, presumably by rabbits. When I planted a second crop ... same thing,” Connelly said.
They got out some spare ceramic tiles and buried them around the perimeter of the garden to stop small creatures from burrowing under the fence.
“Another year, we had to raise the height of the fencing around the garden because deer were eating the tops of all the sunflower plants,” Connelly said.
Connelly has a pen in which his rabbits and guinea pigs roam while he and his wife are outdoors keeping an eye on them. He also has two cats.
The Connellys’ home is a two-story with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
“I have lived in Mays Landing for over six years and have previously lived in Galloway (Township) and Pleasantville. I have lived in Atlantic County almost my entire life. I moved to Maryland for four years in the ’90s but moved back,” Connelly said.
