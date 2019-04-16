EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Royal Farms has announced the opening date of its newest New Jersey store.
The location at Fire and Tilton roads will have a "soft open" event at 11 a.m. April 24.
Construction began last year on the combination gas station-convenience store. The plans approved in March 2018 included a 4,647-square-foot store with eight pump islands and 53 parking spaces.
The opening announcement was made on a Facebook event page, saying this is a practice day for employees. Customers can register online to receive a free meal at the new store's deli.
The Maryland-based convenience chain is known for its "World Famous Fried Chicken" and "Western Fries," according to its website.
A developer has proposed building another Royal Farms in Absecon.
