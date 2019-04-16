Royal Farms

Royal Farms previously said it was looking to open in June but has announced a 'soft open' date of April 24.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Royal Farms has announced the opening date of its newest New Jersey store.

The location at Fire and Tilton roads will have a "soft open" event at 11 a.m. April 24.

Construction began last year on the combination gas station-convenience store. The plans approved in March 2018 included a 4,647-square-foot store with eight pump islands and 53 parking spaces.

Wawa competitor Royal Farms coming to Egg Harbor Township

The opening announcement was made on a Facebook event page, saying this is a practice day for employees. Customers can register online to receive a free meal at the new store's deli. 

The Maryland-based convenience chain is known for its "World Famous Fried Chicken" and "Western Fries," according to its website. 

A developer has proposed building another Royal Farms in Absecon.

