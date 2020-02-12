EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Discount grocery store Save-A-Lot has closed its township location in the Cardiff Plaza Shopping Center.
The lights were on Wednesday morning inside the store, located at 6701 Black Horse Pike, but a sign on the door said the location was closed, and referred shoppers to the Atlantic City location in Renaissance Plaza.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the company for comment.
Last year, the St. Louis-based company had shrinking sales and mounting debt, Bloomberg reported.
The store, which carries fewer lines of name brands, but at discounted prices, held its grand opening in June 2012, according to Press archives, filling the void left by the closure of a nearby Pathmark earlier that year.
As of January 2017, there were over 1,300 corporate and licensed Save-A-Lot locations in 36 states, the Caribbean and Central America, as well as 16 wholesale distribution centers, according to the company’s website.
