MAYS LANDING — Sears announced Wednesday it will close 46 “unprofitable” stores in November, including the anchor store at the Hamilton Mall.
In a press release, Sears Holding Corp. said the nationwide closings were part of “ongoing efforts to streamline Sears Holdings’ operations, strengthen our capital position and focus on our best stores.”
Along with the department store, the Sears Auto Center at the mall will close in late October.
Store manager Kristen Evans referred reporters Wednesday to Sears Holding Corp. Media Relations.
A spokesperson for Sears Holding Corp. said the number of associates impacted by the store’s closing was unavailable.
“Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” the press release said.
An employee at the store said staff were notified the store would be closing and “it was expected.”
Sears Holding Corp., which merged with Kmart in 2004, previously closed the Kmarts in Pleasantville and Middle Township in March 2017.
In June, Sears announced it was closing 79 stores nationwide, according to a report from Business Insider.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Store manager Greg Wood taped a large yellow sign to the entrance wind…
Stores in Ocean Township, the Burlington Center Mall in Burlington County and the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, closed during the previous round.
During the first quarter of 2018, Sears Holdings reported a loss of $424 million to shareholders, a $3.93 loss per share. The company also had a loss of total revenue, generating about $2.9 billion, compared with $4.2 billion in the prior year’s quarter.
The Hamilton Mall Sears is scheduled to run several liquidation advertisements from Sept. 7 to Nov. 25 with The Press of Atlantic City.
