EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Royal Farms, a convenience store/gas station chain, is adding another location to the township.
A site plan for the new store, which will be located in the 6500 block of the Black Horse Pike, on the site of the shuttered Flat Stone Tavern & Grill, was approved by the township's Planning Board in April.
Demolition is underway at the site, Mayor Paul Hodson said, adding he was unsure when construction will begin.
A request for comment from Royal Farms has not been returned.
This is the second location for the chain in the township. A 4,647-square-foot store with eight pump islands at Fire and Tilton roads opened last summer.
The two locations are both near Wawas, their main competitor in the area.
There’s a Wawa at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, near the Royal Farms that opened last year. The new Royal Farms site is just over a mile away from the Wawa on the pike in neighboring Hamilton Township.
Royal Farms' website touts its stores’ “World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken” and “Western Fries” as well as more traditional convenience store fare, such as hot and cold subs, sandwiches and wraps.
Royals Farms is headquartered in Baltimore, and its 24-hour convenience stores can be found in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia.
There are currently 10 stores in New Jersey, according to the company’s website. A developer last year proposed building a Royal Farms in Absecon.
Wawa, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, has stores in six states — including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — and the District of Columbia. The company, which had more than $12 billion in sales in 2018, serves about 700 million customers annually.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.