John Reade, of Marmora in Upper Township, returns a cracked TV. Although he also had the option to ship it back, the time and money it would take didn't seem worth it to deny his son Josh, 15, the chance to start playing video games.
John Reade, of Marmora in Upper Township, returns a cracked TV. Although he also had the option to ship it back, the time and money it would take didn’t seem worth it to deny his son Josh, 15, the chance to start playing video games.
MAYS LANDING — After a day of retail respite Tuesday, holiday shoppers returned to local stores Wednesday either looking to save time returning or exchanging gifts or to waste time shopping for more.
Richard Moyer waited in line outside Best Buy alongside fellow shoppers who wanted to return or exchange electronics that were glitchy Christmas morning.
Moyer had purchased a Nintendo Switch online, and although he had the option to mail back the malfunctioning gaming device, Moyer said he needed to get a new one to his 6-year-old grandson in an almost magic amount of time.
“I had to tell him I made a quick visit to the North Pole express,” Moyer said.
John Reade, of Marmora, pushed along a large LG television, which had cracked on its way to his home, back to Best Buy for a similar reason. Although he also had the option to ship it back, the time and money it would take didn’t seem worth it to deny his son Josh, 15, the chance to start playing video games.
Tom Pinkerton, of Petersburg, who had exchanged his television for a larger one, was eager to get back to watching football as soon as possible.
“It was just easier to come back to the store than have to send it back and wait two weeks,” he said.
Pinkerton said that in general he’s noticed the in-person return process saves more time.
“It’s a lot easier than it used to be,” Pinkerton said. “The receipts are on the phone, you don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh my gosh, where did I put it?’”
Hamilton Mall Marketing Manager Crystal Rodriguez said it is a common practice for many stores to offer both online and in-person returns.
“While the person who gave the gift may prefer to do some of their shopping online, the person who had received that gift may not.”
Along with making a quick exchange, many shoppers wanted to get a head start on the deadlines that come with most return policies.
Caitlin Cohen and her mother, Donna O’Brien, both of Galloway Township, had off Wednesday and decided to avoid procrastinating on rectifying their purchase and getting the correct color Uggs they wanted.
“If you just leave it at your house and you don’t do it the next day, then you’re probably never going to do it,” Cohen said.
Although going to the store may help some shoppers save time, others who had more personal items saw the shopping trip as a way to spend their vacation time.
Chris Sacco, of Hammonton, stopped with his bags as his two daughters pressed the single elevator button multiple times each.
“This week can be tough for people who have kids as well because they don’t know what to do with their kids and that pent-up holiday energy,” Rodriguez said.
Sacco said he had returned a pair of shoes his mother had bought him a size too big. Having accomplished that, the family decided it was time to grab pizza.
