SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is now a member of the Penn Cancer Network, which partnership officials say will give patients battling cancer in South Jersey expanded access to treatment.
Shore is now apart of a group of community hospitals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware collaborating with Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, officials from Shore and Penn Medicine announced in a news release Tuesday. Ron Johnson, Shore’s president and chief executive officer, called it a historic announcement.
“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, physicians, clinical and support staff, I want to let those patients who are battling cancer in our community know that we are doing everything we can to help you,” Johnson said. “We joined the Penn Center Network so our patients can continue to receive the best possible care close to home, right here in Somers Point.”
As a part of the network, Shore patients will have access to clinical trials, advanced diagnostic testing, and surgery and radiation techniques, said Dr. Robert Vonderheide, director of the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, medical providers at both centers will be able to work together to evaluate patients and give them individualized treatment plans.
Hospitals in the network are recognized for their “excellence in patient care and a commitment to improving the health and well-being of their community,” according to the release.
The partnership comes with a “tremendous clinical advantage,” said Joseph Johnston, director of oncology services at Shore Cancer Center. It’ll include clinical research, community and patient education, disease-specific program development, patient access, professional education for nurses and physicians, and quality and safety.
The cancer center sits on the site of David Hughes’ family’s former home and medical practice, which was run by his father-in-law, Dr. George McKeon, an ED Doctor at Shore and World War II veteran who was wounded storming the beaches of Normandy before settling in Somers Point, according to the release.
“I believe in the team at Shore Cancer Center, and we are so proud to have such great partners in Penn Medicine,” said Hughes, Shore’s chief development officer and chief financial officer. “The partnership with Penn Medicine will help us further our reach into the business community, and garner additional support that will have a direct impact on cancer patient care.”
