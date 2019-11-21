SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center nurses are planning a one-day strike to protest what they consider unfair labor practices.
Union officials say they hope the strike, scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday, will draw attention to actions the hospital has taken, including blocking nurse leader access to the facility to discuss union concerns, retaliation against nurse bargaining committee members and failure to provide vital information for bargaining.
A representative for Shore Medical Center could not be reached for comment Thursday.
“Each time Shore comes to the table to negotiate, they come with the intention of taking away as much as they can get away with,” said Dottie Rudert, Shore Nurses Union co-president. “For 20 years, Shore nurses have fought to preserve what we have: good working conditions with fair wages, quality care for our patients and respect for each other.”
The union says the unfair labor practices are an extension of the hospital’s refusal to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. The previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2018.
“We have to think of the future generation of nurses that will replace older nurses,” Rudert said. “They have to have a reason to want to work at Shore. What Shore is offering won’t attract new nurses, and that’s a shame.”
“Sometimes after all the talk, talk, talk without being heard, we just have to take bigger steps. This is about treating the nurses fairly. It’s high time Shore Medical Center administrators treat us with respectful professionalism, which is both hard-earned and deserved,” said Suzette Jenkins, also a union co-president. “We are asking fair terms for a settled contract.”
